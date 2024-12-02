The best Cyber Monday soundbar deals, chosen by our reviewers and experts

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to upgrade your home audio system by adding an excellent soundbar into the mix. With so many excellent Cyber Monday deals from companies like Bose, Sonos, Samsung, and more, there's never been a better time to pick up a soundbar.

Our pick of the bunch is the LG S95TR at Best Buy for $999.99 (was $1,499.99), a huge $500 saving on an excellent soundbar.

In the UK, we love the Sonos Beam 2 at Amazon for £304 (was £449), a record-low price, and a ridiculously good offer on a tiny but mighty soundbar.

Read on to see all the best Cyber Monday soundbar deals, chosen by TechRadar's audio experts.

Today's best US Cyber Monday Sony deals

Amazon Fire TV soundbar: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Amazon's budget 2.1-channel soundbar is getting a 25% discount, knocking it down to a record-low price. In our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review we commented on its good build and sound quality for the price, along with its sound-expanding DTS Virtual:X processing. If you're looking for a cheap, basic solution to improve your TV's sound, Amazon's soundbar gets a solid recommendation from us, and it's now even better with this Cyber Monday deal.

LG S95TR Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy LG's flagship S95TR soundbar system is now $500 off in this Best Buy deal. The S95TR is a 9.1.5-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system with wireless surround speakers and subwoofer. In our LG S95TR review, we characterized its sound as "very robust," and also found its upmixing of stereo music to be "a treat." It has unique features that make it a perfect fit for LG TVs, but the S95TR will also sound good with any TV you pair it with.

Samsung HW-Q850D 7.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos system: was $1,099.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy This is a very powerful system for the price, packing in a lot of speakers, including real upfiring Dolby Atmos drivers. The rear speakers need to be connected to a control box, but otherwise are wireless from the front soundbar. Samsung's soundbars always deliver great dynamic range for the price, so this looks like a stone-cold bargain.

Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $899 now $699 at Amazon This has dropped to its lowest-ever price, now that the new Arc Ultra is out. It's still a very impressive soundbar for an all-in-one, delivering decent bass and plenty of width and height, and a great sound balance overall.

Ultimea Poseidon D50 5.1 soundbar system: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon We gave this compact soundbar with rear speakers and subwoofer a healthy four stars in our review, but for the this price, it's an absolute steal. You'll need to use the coupon checkbox to get this extra $10 off the $99 listed deal price.

Samsung HW-Q800C Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $997.99 now $626.50 at Amazon The Samsung HW-Q800C is our choice of best soundbar for most people in our best soundbars guide for good reason: this 5.1.2-channel model offers many of the features and much of the power of the company's flagship soundbar systems at a lower price point. The Q800C lacks surround speakers, but, as we said in our Samsung HW-Q800C review, it does "an excellent job of making all of its channels count." This is a record-low price for the Q800C, so scoop it up while you still can.

LG S60TR 5.1-channel soundbar: was $299 now $199 at Best Buy A very affordable surround-sound setup from a big and reliable name – there's a lot to like here. It's nice-looking soundbar with two small rear speakers, and a dedicated subwoofer. We haven't had the chance to test it, but LG's soundbars generally offer good value.

TCL S4BH 2.0-channel soundbar: was $149.99 now $74.99 at Best Buy TCL makes good-value soundbars, and while I think you need to ignore the ambitious promise this stereo soundbar makes of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, you can expect a big upgrade to the clarity of sound for very little cash here.

JBL Bar 1300X: was $1,699.99 now $899.95 at Amazon JBL's top Dolby Atmos soundbar is $800 off in this Best Buy deal. For just $900, you can now own this innovative 16-channel system, one that features truly wireless battery-powered surround speakers and a powerful 12-inch subwoofer. We loved listening to this system in our JBL 1300X review, saying everything we "watched and listened to sounded great." $900 is a record-low price on one of the best soundbars you can buy, and we strongly recommend taking advantage of this deal.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy Bose’s least expensive Dolby Atmos soundbar is now even less expensive with this $100 off deal at Amazon. In our Bose 600 review , we praised its great dialogue clarity and spacious presentation of Dolby Atmos soundtracks. Bose’s soundbar also has Amazon Alexa built in for voice control, and it supports AirPlay 2 and Chromecast for wireless streaming of music over Wi-Fi. Deals this deep on a Bose soundbar are rare, so snag this before Cyber Monday ends.

Sony HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $499.99 now $298 at Amazon Sony's entry-level 3.1-channel soundbar is back to its lowest-ever price in this Amazon deal. That's great news for anyone looking for a soundbar with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, along with a dedicated center-channel speaker to deliver clear dialogue.

Samsung HW-Q990D Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $1,997.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Samsung's top soundbar system has never been cheaper than this. The Samsung HW-Q990D is easily one of the best soundbar systems we've ever reviewed, delivering 11.1.4 channels across four units. As an added bonus, it also has HDMI 2.1 inputs with 4K 120Hz support for gaming.

Sonos Beam 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $499 now $369 at Amazon This is the cheapest that Sonos' mid-range soundbar has ever been. Its Dolby Atmos skills are all virtual, but the three real channels of sound deliver a really big and natural sound, with good built-in bass for something small enough to work with 32-inch TVs. It works with Sonos' system as a music speaker too, of course – a great mid-size soundbar.

JBL Bar 9.1 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $1,199.95 now $569.99 at Amazon This early soundbar deal at Amazon cuts 51% off the price of JBL’s Bar 9.1. That’s a sweet deal for a 9.1-channel Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbar system with a 10-inch, 300-watt powered subwoofer. What’s most unique about the Bar 9.1 is its detachable battery powered surround speakers, which give you true wire-free surround sound. A full 9.1 speaker Dolby Atmos system for more than half off is a deal you don’t want to miss.

Sonos Ray soundbar: was $279 now $169 at Amazon Sonos' smallest soundbar has fallen to $149 before, so this isn't a record-low – but it's a really good price for an incredibly powerful soundbar considering its size. It connects to a TV over optical, not HDMI, so it's ideal for TVs with fewer ports. You get surprisingly meaty bass, and very good dialogue clarity – and it works as a Sonos music speaker, and does a great job, too.

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 9 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $1,399.99 now $998 at Amazon Sony's flagship soundbar for 2024 is back to its lowest-ever price in this limited-time deal at Amazon. The Bravia Theater Bar 9 goes all out with 13 total speakers in a single bar solution with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and also features the company's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping for even more immersive sound.

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 8 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $849.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy This official Cyber Monday deal shaves $200 off the price of the Bravia Theater Bar 8, Sony's step-down soundbar from the flagship Theater Bar 9. Like the Bar 9, the Bar 8 is an all-in-one soundbar, in this case, one that houses 11 speakers and supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. We found the Bar 8 to be "capable of delivering powerful, expansive sound into your room" in our Bravia Theater Bar 8 review, so if you're looking to get a high-performing single-unit Dolby Atmos soundbar at a discount, this is the deal.

Today's best UK Cyber Monday Sony deals

Samsung HW-Q990D: was £1,699 now £999 at AO.com Samsung's top soundbar system is back to nearly its lowest-ever price in this Amazon Cyber Monday deal. In our Samsung HW-Q990D review we called it easily one of the best soundbar systems we've ever tested, delivering 11.1.4 channels across four units. As an added bonus, it also has HDMI 2.1 inputs with 4K 120Hz support for gaming.

Hisense AX3120G 3.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £249 now £199 at Currys This isn't the biggest discount here, but getting a soundbar with seven speakers – including upfiring ones for real Dolby Atmos and DTS:X height, and a subwoofer – for this price is excellent. We've loved Hisense's other budget Atmos soundbars, so while we haven't tested this, it looks like an excellent deal.

Sonos Ray soundbar: was £279 now £135.17 at Amazon This is a record-low price for a surprisingly powerful and small soundbar, which delivers a big, clear upgrade over almost any TV's built-in sound. It connects to a TV over optical, and it also works as a Sonos music speaker, and does a great job of it.

Samsung HW-Q600C 3.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £549 now £349 at Currys This is an especially good buy if you have a Samsung TV from the last few years, because its speakers will combine with your TV's speakers to create an even bigger sound system. But it's no slouch for everyone else, bringing real Dolby Atmos upfiring height channels, and Samsung's trademark excellent powerful and dynamic home cinema sound.

Ultimea Poseidon D50 5.1 soundbar system: was £169.99 now £99.99 at Amazon This is the best surround-sound soundbar option you can get for this price – we gave it four stars in our Poseidon D50 review at full price, so it's a steal at under £100. The setup comprises a compact soundbar, two tiny but clear rear speakers, and a subwoofer that adds depth. Perfect for those who love movies and gaming, but have limited space.

Amazon Fire TV soundbar: was £119.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Amazon's budget 2.1-channel soundbar is getting a £20 discount in this Amazon Cyber Monday deal. In our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, we commented on its good build and sound quality for the price, along with its sound-expanding DTS Virtual:X processing. If you're looking for a cheap, basic solution to improve your TV's sound, Amazon's soundbar gets a solid recommendation from us, and it's now even better with this deal.

Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £899 now £584.09 at Amazon This is a new record-low price, and a great deal for such a great-sounding all-in-one soundbar. The Arc delivers decent bass, great width, good height, and just a big and rich sound for movies overall. It's older now, and the fancier Sonos Arc Ultra is out – but that just means we're getting deals like this on the older model.

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £1,399 now £999 at John Lewis Sony's flagship soundbar for 2024 is back to its lowest-ever price in this trending deal at John Lewis. The Bravia Theatre Bar 9 goes all out with 13 total speakers in a single-bar solution with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, and also features the company's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping for even more immersive sound.

Sonos Beam 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £449 now £328.50 at Amazon This is a new record-low price for Sonos' mid-range soundbar, which packs virtual Dolby Atmos into a meaty and impressive soundstage considering its small enough to fit with 32-inch TVs (just). The sound is easily big enough for a 55-inch TV – it's a great instant upgrade over your TV's sound system. Pick the white color to get the Beam 2 for £304.20, an incredible deal.

LG S80QR Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £1,064 now £499 at John Lewis John Lewis is offering a big Cyber Monday discount right now on LG's S80QR 5.1.3-channel Dolby Atmos/DTS:X soundbar system. This unique design provides an upfiring centre channel speaker that helps with both dialogue clarity and Atmos immersion, and also includes wireless rear speakers for enveloping surround sound. £499 is what you'd normally expect to pay for a more basic soundbar, so getting a system this capable for such a low price is an excellent Cyber Monday deal.

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Check out our Cyber Monday earbuds deals or our Cyber Monday headphones deals.

More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the US

More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the UK