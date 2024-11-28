I built a smart Sonos turntable system to play records throughout my home, now it’s all on offer this Black Friday

One of my favorite Sonos features is the ability to use line-in while connected to a turntable, effectively allowing you to stream records around your home. I love records, but I also love convenience, and these Black Friday deals help get the most from your records thanks to Sonos' awesome technology.

Grab the Sonos Era 100 at Amazon for $199 (was $249) and use the line-in technology connected to a turntable to stream records across your home.

Combine the Era 100 with a second speaker or any other Sonos product, like the Sonos Beam 2 for $369 (was $499), and reap the benefits of a smart home-connected turntable sound system.

In the UK, Sonos is 20% off most products including the Era 100 at Amazon for £199 (was £249).

Read on to get awesome deals on everything you need to get started with a Sonos turntable setup, including some epic turntable Black Friday offers too.

Sonos Era 100 speaker: was $249 now $199 at Amazon I love the Sonos Era 100, it's an incredibly versatile speaker that completely unlocks a turntable setup thanks to its clever line-in support. At under $200, this is the perfect starting point to smarten up your record listening. Combine two for stereo sound and add more around your home to stream audio throughout multiple rooms.

Sonos Era 300 speaker: was $449 now $359 at Amazon Want something a bit punchier than the Era 100? You can opt for an Era 300 instead and have the same line-in benefits, just with better sound. The Era 300 for $359 this Black Friday is a great deal on a speaker that continues to receive rave reviews.

Sonos Beam 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $499 now $369 at Amazon I combine two Sonos Era 100s with a Beam soundbar to get awesome audio in my living room. All 3 speakers combine to give me the most convenient record-listening experience. It might not be for the turntable enthusiasts out there, but for those who want the best of both worlds, Sonos really does unlock a world of possibilities.

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XBT-USB: was $399 now $299 at Amazon I use the Rega Planar 1 which isn't on offer at Amazon this Black Friday. This Audio-Technica AT-LP120XBT-USB is one of TechRadar's favorite turntables and 100 off this week. With a built-in pre-amp this will work perfectly with your Sonos turntable setup.

Sonos Era 300 speaker (White): was £449 now £329 at Amazon The Sonos Era 300 delivers an exciting, spacious sound that works especially well with Dolby Atmos and stereo tracks thanks to its new up-and-side-firing speakers. It also has line-in so you can opt for this beast over an Era 100 to connect with your turntable.

Sonos Beam 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £449 now £335 at Amazon It's a new record-low price for Sonos' mid-range soundbar, and it works fantastic with TVs up to 55 inches. I've used the first generation for a long time with my 55-inch TV, and I never thought the sound could pack a bigger punch. Grab the Beam 2 today for £335.

As a massive record lover, I found myself building my collection but never listening to my records. It wasn't until I bought Sonos to use with my turntable that I got the benefits of buying physical records again combined with the convenience of modern technology.

There are plenty of Sonos Black Friday deals to choose from, and you can mix and match to get the perfect setup to fit your needs. We've also seen some excellent Black Friday turntable deals this week, so check them out and pick yourself up a treat for the holidays.

