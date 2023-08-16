Yet another Bose leak shows off a new pair of QuietComfort headphones

Bose just keeps springing leaks lately, with a newly shared promotional video showing off some new Bose QuietComfort headphones – which would be cheaper alternatives to the widely leaked Bose QuietComfort Ultra cans.

Based on the footage, which was shared jointly by OnLeaks and The Tech Outlook, these over-ear headphones will follow in the footsteps of other Bose cans by featuring noise-cancelling abilities, Bluetooth connectivity (plus optional AUX cable), and equalizer controls via the Bose Music app.

The leakers added that (the promotional video doesn’t reveal these details) the QuietComfort headphones will likely boast a 24-hour battery life and fast charging.

Design-wise, the over-ear headphones will apparently deliver “all-day comfort” thanks to padding on the cup and band – and based on the leaked promo video you’ll be able to purchase the headphones in either white or black.

As with all leaks, we won't know if this is the real deal until and unless Bose makes an official announcement. If the new QuietComfort headphones are real, we’ll want to test them out before we can verify Bose's claims of “all-day comfort” and “legendary” noise cancellation.

That being said, the Bose 700 cans do appear on our best noise-canceling headphones list – and with some impressive capabilities in those departments – so we have high expectations for these new headphones if and when they arrive.

Leaks everywhere

The Bose QuietComfort headphones would join two other new audio products that leaks suggest Bose will launch soon: the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones and new Bose QuietComfort earbuds

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra would be an upgraded version of the regular headphones shown off in the leaked promo above, and based on leaked images that show the new cans off from every angle they look fairly similar to the regular versions, albeit with cups that can be folded up.

If other rumors are true, the Ultra model would also come with spatial audio settings that will support immersive audio whether you’re sitting still or moving around. Additionally, they may boast lower-latency Bluetooth, which could make the QuietComfort Ultra a solid pair of the best gaming headphones.

بعد 4 سنوات قررت بوز اخيراً تطلق خليفة QuietComfort 700🖤🎧السماعة الجديدة اسمها Bose QuietComfort Ultraالجديد هالمرة ان السماعة تدعم الصوت المكاني وتنطوي حسب الصور المسربة.لايوجد أي اخبار عن مواعيد الاطلاق ولا الاسعار حتى الآن.#Bose pic.twitter.com/BCbWeBa1esAugust 11, 2023 See more

Less is known about the earbuds, but considering that the talented Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are one of our audio expert Becky Scarrott’s top three noise-canceling earbuds for 2023, we expect they’ll be worth waiting for.

Price-wise the regular QuietComfort headphones will reportedly set you back €399.95, which converts to around $440 / £345 / AU$675). Meanwhile, the Ultra model are said to cost €499.95 (roughly $540 /£430 / AU$840), and the earbuds are rumored to be €349.95 (about $385 / £300 / AU$590).