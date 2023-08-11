See Bose's next earbuds and headphones from every angle in leaked images

A series of what appears to be marketing images have surfaced for Bose’s upcoming QuietComfort Ultra headphones and QuietComfort Ultra earbuds.

Posted on MySmartPrice

, the leak is fairly substantial as the photographs show both devices from a variety of angles. A list of specifications was not included so we don’t know exactly what the internal hardware will be or if there are any special features. This will be mostly speculation based on what can be interpreted through the images.

From what we can tell, the QuietComfort Ultra headphones will have physical buttons similar to other QuietComfort products, allowing users to control things like music playback. At the bottom of one cup is a port for USB-C cable with presumably a Bluetooth connectivity button on the other.

Design-wise, they look similar to the Bose QuietComfort 45 with a few differences. The headband cannot be folded, plus it lacks the Ambient Aware button on one of the cups.

Some features revealed

TheVerge had its own leak

displaying the Ultra headphones in a less-professional setting. Their report shows the device will apparently have a “capacitive volume slider” in the form of a thin, protruding line in the space between the buttons and the speaker cup. Sliding your finger up and down the line adjusts the volume. Placing the slider in that space is said to prevent accidental touching.

The piece goes on to claim a few features coming to the Ultra headphones. Apparently, it will have spatial audio available in two different options: Still and Motion. The latter, according to the report, is “optimized for when you’re moving around”. Additionally, it will have Quiet mode for noise cancellation and Aware mode allowing outside audio to seep through. There wasn’t a lot of hardware-related information, but The Verge states the QuietComfort Ultra is “ Snapdragon Sound certified" for better Bluetooth connectivity as well as "lower-latency performance while gaming.”

As for the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, MySmartPrice points out they have a similar design to the QuietComfort Ultra II. The charging case even looks identical. Because of this, there’s a good chance the Ultra Earbuds could have some of the same features, including “active noise cancellation support (ANC), built-in microphone, touch control, Bluetooth v5.3 support, and an IPX4 rating.”

Launch coming soon?

That’s pretty much all we know about Bose’s upcoming products from this latest leak. Recently, French commerce website Dealabs revealed price tags for these new devices. The QuietComfort Ultra headphones will reportedly cost roughly $439 (£345 or AU$675) while the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds should be around $385 (£300 or AU$590).

Considering all this information is coming out now, we could see Bose make an official announcement very soon. We’re excited to get our hands on the QuietComfort Ultra. They could be the pair to finally overtake the Noise Canceling Headphones 700 as the company’s flagship product.