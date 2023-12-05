Sony WH-1000XM5 are still at their record-low Black Friday price – shoppers rejoice!

Things we know: the Sony WH-1000XM5 are some of the world's best noise-cancelling headphones, combining Sony's excellent noise-nixing technology and top sound quality. Also, as we covered at the time, these May 2022-issue cans dropped to just $328 (was $399.99) at Amazon for Black Friday (if you're not in the US you'll find some great alternative deals below). And hurrah! This deal is still live as we approach the holiday season – thank you, Amazon.

Nobody expected this record-low discount to last, but it's a deal so good that it deserves another mention as you prep your gifting list. While I'm sure you're checking out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK, for even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas, I have to reiterate: the Sony WH-1000XM5 is a great option for the music-lover in your life – you can read up on why in our five-star Sony WH-1000XM5 review.

Remember, these are hands-down top-class Sony flagship cans. We saw them drop briefly to this price on November 3 and assumed this particular flash deal had faded back to the ether. It reappeared for Black Friday proper, and now it's ready for your Christmas list!

What's the saving as a percentage discount? An 18% price cut. We know! And they're available for the black, white, or navy finishes.

Okay so it's a top deal, but not the exact Sony headphones you wanted? Scroll down, as we've corralled the best deals on the older but still excellent Sony WH-1000XM4, as well as the Sony WF-1000XM4 and the outstanding April 2023-issue Sony WF-C700N, below, wherever you are.

Sony WH-1000XM5: still at their lowest-ever price!

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328 at Amazon

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 were outstanding, the XM3 before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping 18% off, equalling their lowest ever seen price! They don't fold up like the XM4, but they are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted retailer – at their lowest-seen price.

Again, you're getting excellent noise cancellation, a wonderful-sounding audio performance, smart ambient features, and an app you'll actually want to use.

They're quite simply the complete package, and anyone searching for the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy should consider the Sony WH-1000XM5, especially with this significant discount.

Yes, the gains over the older model are incremental rather than huge this time around, but the XM5 are still just that bit better, across the board.

What else might you want to know? Okay, we know you're pushed for time (you've got plenty of people to buy for!) so we'll quickly tell you that the WH-1000XM5 echo the current trend for designs that lie flat on the nape of your neck (and within their included travel case) but don't fold up into the headband as the older model did. Also, you're not getting any water-resistance rating. But if those details don't bother you, this is an excellent saving on a class-leading product from Sony.

Someone's Christmas gift has probably just been decided. Great job on that!

More holiday sales