Forget Prime Day – Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones just hit their lowest-ever price at Walmart

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are some of the world's best noise-cancelling headphones, combining Sony's excellent noise-nixing technology and top sound quality, but they come at a high price. If you've been waiting to see if they get a price cut in the Amazon Prime Day deals, you may not want to wait – you can get the Sony WH-1000XM5 for just $319.98 at Walmart (down from $399) right now.

This is the cheapest we've ever seen the WH-1000XM5 – the previous lowest was $328, which they hit over Black Friday last year. Obviously, that still isn't cheap, but these are Sony's top-quality, flagship headphones, and we gave them five stars in our Sony WH-1000XM5 review.

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 were outstanding, so it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with $80 off, making them a new record-low price! They don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that block outside sound highly effectively.

Again, you're getting excellent noise cancellation, a wonderful-sounding audio performance, smart ambient features, and an app you'll actually want to use.

They're quite simply the complete package, and anyone searching for the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy should consider the Sony WH-1000XM5, especially with this significant discount.

Yes, the gains over the older XM4 model are incremental rather than huge this time around, but the XM5 are still clearly better, across the board.

The WH-1000XM5 echo the current trend for designs that lie flat on the nape of your neck (and within their included travel case) but don't fold up into the headband as the older model did. They're lightweight for advanced headphones, which really helps they comfort levels, but they still feel high-end.

