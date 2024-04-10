Anker's excellent Space One noise-cancelling headphones are down to a tiny AU$120

Quality headphones don't have to cripple your bank account, and the Soundcore Space One noise-cancelling headphones are one of the best examples of that. Usually priced at a tasty AU$219.99, Amazon's made them even more delectable, matching their all-time lowest price with an AU$100 price cut.

Usually sitting at the higher end of what we would determine as 'budget' headphones, at just under AU$120, these are audibly strong and comfortable over-ears that allow you to zone out (or in) for a truly budget price. In our Anker Soundcore Space One review , one of the biggest positives the headphones had going for them, along with their great battery and active noise cancelling, was the value they offered – and that’s at their full price of AU$220.

The Soundcore Space One isn't just a good pair of headphones for this price. They're good, generally. Earning four stars from five when we had our hands (or ears) on them, they are incredibly good for AU$120. The budget option of the best over-ear headphones of 2024 is the Sony WH-CH720, which is currently available on Kogan for AU$184.80 – which also earned four stars in our review . While they might have won the budget spot in that list, with this discount, there's no competition.

If you've been waiting for a deal on over-ear headphones, need a pair for your daily audio listening or want a backup pair in the chance something happens to yours, this is a fantastic deal.

Soundcore Space One Over-Ear Headphones | AU$219.99 AU$199.98 on Amazon (save AU$100)

While they might not be the best headphones on the market, you'd be hard-pressed to find a pair that offers better value than the Soundcore Space One. Well worth their original price, this discount makes them even better value. With up to 40 hours of playtime with ANC activated and a whopping 55 hours with it turned off, these headphones reduce sound by up to 98% and offer plenty of comfort and quality audio. At this price, what more could you want?

While the Space One deal should make even those with solid headphones think about grabbing them as a backup pair, if you're truly not in the market for headphones but still want to upgrade your audio game without breaking the bank, we have you covered.

Anker's Soundcore Motion Boom Plus Bluetooth speaker is also seeing a significant price drop on Amazon at the moment. While it won't win any design awards or blow you away with its bass, this large Bluetooth speaker is the perfect addition to any outing – whether it's a camping trip, a day by the pool or just hanging out in the backyard. With a long battery life, solid waterproofing and big sound, at 47% off – just AU$159.99 –this discounted price it's tough to find a better portable speaker of this size.

Soundcore Motion Boom+ Bluetooth Speaker | AU$299.99 AU$159.99 on Amazon (save AU$140) Not in the market for headphones right now? The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus is a Bluetooth speaker that provides powerful audio, long battery life and, with its IP67 waterproof rating, handle and strap, can follow you anywhere you go. If you're regularly out and about or just want a speaker that can fill the room and travel when need be, this is the deal for you.

Who doesn't like picking up fantastic products for cheap prices? If you need a new audio gadget, depending on your needs, we think you'll be very happy with either or both of these two.

Whether you're using them to close off the outside world, focus on your favourite artist's latest album or just want some background music while you chat with your pals, there's something for everyone with these heavy discounts on the Space One headphones and Motion Boom Plus.