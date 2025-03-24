The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the earbuds I love and they're down to their lowest price this year

My favourite earbuds at a great price in the Amazon Spring Sale

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 on a purple background with text saying price cut.
(Image credit: Future)

Just ahead of the Amazon Spring Sale, there are some great headphone deals at the retailer if you want to spend more time outdoors but still enjoy music and podcasts. One of the best options at the moment is perfect for Apple users, as you can buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon US for $169.99 (was $249) or at Amazon UK for £189 (was £229).

I’m a huge fan of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and these are the earbuds I use pretty much every day. Previously, the AirPods Pro 2 were cheaper during Black Friday when they dipped to $153.99 in the US, while the price in the UK fell to £179 at the same time. However, this is the best price so far this year.

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best AirPods around, offering fantastic audio performance and astounding ANC that makes them the best choice for iPhone, Mac, or iPad owners.

Today's best AirPods Pro deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169.99 at Amazon

Packed with useful features, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are ideal if you already own an iPhone. They have ANC and a highly effective transparency mode, but there’s also adaptive noise cancellation which works well if you’re in a busy environment that you still need to be aware of. Sound quality is fantastic with personalized spatial audio which adjusts according to your ear shape. And now you can get them at a great low price.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £189 at Amazon

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the go-to earphones for iPhone owners and they're also available at a great price in the UK. They take seconds to pair and use with all the hard work being done in the background to ensure they sound instantly great. Besides sounding good for music and podcasts, they also promise enhanced call quality when talking to someone. Controls are easy too via Siri or touch controls.

View Deal

Our Apple AirPods Pro 2 review calls them “fantastic wireless earbuds for Apple users” and a “big step up from the originals”. I’ve owned both over the years, as well as several other pairs of AirPods, and these are worth every penny. You get great noise cancellation and a longer battery life than the previous model.

The only disadvantage is you can’t pick a different color from the standard white and they won’t work so well for Android users. Because of that, the best earbuds could be something else for an Android user but Apple fans can’t go wrong here.

If you want to spend a little less, there are other AirPods deals around. For Android users, the best Bose headphone deals may be better or even the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphone deals that are available right now.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Contributor

Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more. 

Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.

