The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are down to their lowest price in months

If, like me, you’re aiming to be more active in 2025, snapping up one of the headphone deals going on at the moment is the perfect way to entertain you as you walk, lift, cycle, or whatever else you have planned. At the moment, you can buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon for $169 (was $249).

You’ll love the Apple AirPods Pro 2 if you already own an iPhone or other Apple device. These are the earphones I use on a daily basis, with the earphones topping our look at the best AirPods thanks to providing “fantastic audio performance and astounding ANC”.

The price has been lower previously, but not by much and not for a while. Predictably, the lowest price was during Black Friday, dipping to $153.99, but this is the first time we’ve seen such a hefty discount since then.

Today's best AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are $16 more than during Black Friday but a $80 discount is still great going. They rarely go for this cheap and you get all those convenient benefits when using them with Apple devices which means they simply just work within seconds and sound fantastic too. Dolby Atmos support means you can even listen to movies with these without missing a thing.

In our Apple AirPods Pro 2 review, we called them “fantastic wireless earbuds for Apple users”. As an Apple user, I agree. These are the earbuds I grab before I go for a walk, run, or head to the gym. They’re also great for listening to music on lazy days too. There’s excellent noise cancellation which can block out all the environmental sounds at the gym while the transparency mode keeps you safe while running along busy roads.

There’s no choice of a different color and they’re not so great for Android users, but for Apple users, you can’t go wrong. They hit the top of our choice of best wireless earbuds for Apple users with their “top-tier active noise cancellation” and the plethora of iPhone features.

If you’re looking for the best earbuds to go with your iPhone or iPad, you’ll be delighted. They easily switch between devices too which I find ideal for when I’ve just got back to my desk.

There are other AirPods deals around if you want a different model. My other favorites are also on sale often too with many Sony WH-1000XM4 deals around, or you could opt for something more stylish with Apple’s chip thanks to the Beats headphone deals that are available right now.