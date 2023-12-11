Santa Claus is coming and he's got $50 off the new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C!

Looking for a deal on a set of Apple's newest flagship AirPods but thinking Apple's top-tier AirPods Pro 2 with the new USB-C charger are probably still too rich for your blood? Not so! Santa has been making his list and checking it twice – and look what he found that's both naughty and nice!

If the person you're buying for really wants AirPods, you absolutely cannot miss this deal at Best Buy, where the AirPods Pro 2 have dropped to $199 (was $249.99) – a thoroughly delightful $50 saving on the MSRP which is especially useful this time of year.

Prefer to do your shopping on Amazon? That's OK – the smiling online giant is matching the deal, also slashing the price of Apple's newest ice-white buds by 20% to just $199.99 ahead of the gift-giving season.

Whichever retailer you choose, the offer represents a top saving.

Back to these excellent September 2023-issue Apple earbuds with the USB-C charger though – the only AirPods to offer volume control by gently stroking the stems – and if it's this item you need (and not any of the four other top wireless earbds deals I've spotted) we don't think any pre-Christmas deal will drop the price lower than this.

Today's best AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C: was $249 now $199.99 at Best Buy

What a tidy saving. This $50-off price cut at Best Buy sees Apple's newest and Pro-suffixed AirPods drop to $199.99, or just $10 more than their cheapest price ever (seen during Black Friday, a few weeks back). Again, the case is the newer USB-C toting variant, rather than the one with the Lightning connector – which means that unless you're clinging to that old Lightning cable, this is a top deal. It's only $30 more expensive than the lowest ever price of the same 'buds but with the older case! Come on!

Another key feature here is the ability to set up Personalized Spatial Audio, where a scan of your face and ears will be able to recalibrate the sound performance of the AirPods Pro 2. And there is a marked difference using the personalized system – music is far more expansive, with different instruments much easier to pick out in a cohesive but nuanced mix.

And the AirPods Pro 2 charging case has a neat trick, allowing you to use an Apple Watch charger to juice up the AirPods Pro 2 holder. It feels so seamless that it's hard to understand why it didn't happen before, but it's a top feature nonetheless.

One last underrated feature? How small the case is. We've seen so many of the best wireless earbuds come in with big buds and bloated cases, but the case here is so small it slips into tight jeans or an inside jacket pocket without ruining your lines, so you can take them absolutely everywhere.

