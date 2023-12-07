4 wireless earbuds deals that make ideal stocking fillers this holiday season

Hi there! You've got gifts to buy and at least one of the giftees on your list is looking to receive a set of the best noise-canceling earbuds of 2023, aren't they?

If that's the case, let's make sure they get something good – and save some dollars in the process! If you're in any doubt, feel free to skim-read my considered thoughts on why the Technics set listed below are better than anything Bose, Sony, Apple or JBL released in 2023 – but if they're still a little steep, I've got three cheaper options. Do not worry.

Not super sold on earbuds? That's OK, we've got guides for the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK, for even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas. Stick with us – we make considered gift-buying a piece of cake.

Today's best earbuds deals for the holidays, US

Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $89.99 at Best Buy

Five-star earbuds for under $90? You better believe it. We absolutely loved the audio quality of these comfortable, lightweight buds, and were impressed by the features and app control. This is the cheapest we've seen these buds, and the tidy $30 saving is not to be sniffed at. Highly recommended.

Technics EAH-AZ80: was $299.99 now $252.99 at Amazon

What's the most-asked question I get when I tell people I'm a senior audio writer at TechRadar? Easy: what are the best new earbuds with noise cancelling? And the answer is: you're looking at 'em. They're currently the only earbuds to offer multipoint connectivity to three devices, but that's just for starters (see our Technics EAH-AZ80 review for further details).

The discount isn't quite as low as we've ever seen – they briefly dropped $30 less than this over Black Friday – but these are the big cheese; the top dog of 2023! Any discount is welcome – and if you're buying a gift for the audiophile in your life, they come highly recommended.

JBL Live Pro 2 was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

In a loving ode to these earbuds, I wrote: "For eradicating extraneous chit-chat and low-level constant office irritations, I've not heard better for $150 to date. And you can quote me on that." OK, while the Live Pro 2's price did briefly drop to just $75 over Black Friday, meaning they were 50% off, this $99 deal means 33% of the MSRP stays in your wallet. Our advice? If you're looking for noise-canceling earbuds, you'll struggle to better them for customizable and effective ANC with all the whistles and bells.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: was $ 229.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

It's not quite lowest these buds have ever been (that was $154.99 during Black Friday), but this 26% off deal is still a fantastic price for some premium earbuds that we gave 4.5 stars to in our review. They're capable of hi-res audio when used with Samsung phones, but they just sound great and offer strong ANC for everyone else. They're also really nicely made, and are comfortable to wear.

Today's best earbuds deals for Christmas, UK

Sony WF-C700N earbuds: was £99 now £74.99 at Amazon

Simply the best cheaper noise-canceling earbuds you can buy – that's what I said in my five-star review of these April 2023-release earbuds. And I stick by it too. They're lovely and small, they're comfortable, and although you don't get on-ear volume control or Sony's higher-res LDAC support, they've never seen a discount like this before – which is a whopping 24% off the asking price. They briefly dropped to £75.99 for Prime Day earlier in the year, so this deal means an extra pound stays in your pocket. Tidy.

JLab Go Air Pop: was £24.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

Before we get carried away, the JLab Go Air Pop are not the last word in sonic brilliance. But they also aren't half bad – in fact, they're alarmingly good for their low asking fee. If this is truly where your budget maxes out, you'll get reliable Bluetooth connectivity, killer battery life, comfortable and light earpieces, and solid musicality on the go. It would be churlish to expect more – and this deal (which applies to various color options) is a whole £2 cheaper than we've ever seen them.

Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: was £90 now £45 at Amazon

This is just £2 off the cheapest that these earbuds have ever been! And 50% off is superb for a pair of buds we awarded four-and-a-half stars under intense review, no? Are they world-beating buds? No, but they sound great for the price, feature excellent app integration and controls plus exceptional comfort levels. They don't have the best battery life, but it's tough to complain at this price. We should be clear, it's been standard to find these for around £50 for a while, rather than the full £90, but this is still an extra fiver off.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was £139 now £69 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are back down to a record-low price at Amazon! These affordable buds feature active noise cancellation, effortless pairing with your devices, and great sound quality for the price. They're a solid alternative to much pricier AirPods if you (or the person you're buying for) own(s) an Android phone and just want some simple and effective buds. The bean-shaped design is a little divisive, but if you don't mind it, this is a top deal.

