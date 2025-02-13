Need a new pair of AirPods? Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the best prices all year on both models

The Amazon Presidents' Day sale is officially live and it features superb prices on the latest AirPods. Apple's buds are always a favorite over big retail events like this so I was hotly anticipating some discounts.

First up, the Apple AirPods 4 are listed for just $99 (was $129), which is a new record-low price for the latest entry-level earbuds from the brand. In terms of bang for the buck, it doesn't get much better than these with their 30-hour battery life, spatial audio, and a design that's more comfortable for more people than the previous iteration. We'll likely see these buds tumble further in price as the year progresses. but for now, this is the best price I've seen.

If you'd prefer to opt for the AirPods Pro, then you can also find the latest model for $169 (was $249) at Amazon. These buds were $15 cheaper on Black Friday but this is the best price of the year so far making it a deal that's definitely worth considering. Main upgrades here include active noise cancellation, swappable ear tips, and overall better sound quality. If you're not on a budget, then it's definitely worth upgrading - even if the AirPods Pro 2 aren't at their lowest ever price today.

Today's best Presidents' Day AirPods deals

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99.99 – a new record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack in Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon My favorite Presidents' Day deal from Amazon is Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 for $169. That's the lowest price we've seen in weeks and just $15 more than the Black Friday record-low price. The sound quality is excellent, the noise cancellation power is top-level, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is superb, and they're packed with smart features for iPhone users, including an 'unlosable' case that's genuinely super-helpful.

If you're interested in seeing more deals from this retailer today, I'd recommend checking out our live Amazon Presidents' Day sales page, which is being updated in real-time. Alternatively, head on over to our main Presidents' Day sales hub page to see today's best options from other leading retailers.

