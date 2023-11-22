My favorite AirPods Pro alternatives are having a Black Friday earbuds sale

If you own an iPhone, you probably own a pair of AirPods, or you have your eye on them. Apple’s earbuds don’t just sound great, they’re also packed with cool features. There’s a great Black Friday deal on Airpods Pro for $189.99 / £199 (down from $249.99 / £229) , but there’s an even cheaper alternative to consider. The Google Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for only $119.99 / £121 (down from $199.99 / £199) , and they have some of the same great features you’ll find on Apple’s Pro earbuds.

It doesn’t matter if you have an iPhone or an Android phone, Google’s Pixel Buds Pro work well as Bluetooth headphones with every device. They even have a new Conversation Detection feature, just like Apple’s AirPods Pro. When you start talking, your Pixel Buds pause your music and engage a transparency mode so you can hear the person in front of you. In addition to great noise cancellation, these Pixel Buds Pro give AirPods Pro a run for their money, for much less money.

Of course, if you want spatial audio, and the new 3D head tracking feature, you need to match your earbuds to your phone brand. Spatial Audio on AirPods only works with iPhones, and on Pixel Buds Pro it only works with Pixel phones. Still, that’s a minor feature to lose, if you’re looking to save big bucks on premium earbuds for Black Friday.

If you’re not convinced, the good news is that Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 with the new USB-C connector on the wireless charging case, are now back at the lowest price ever on Amazon for Black Friday, so you can still get the best deal on either set of these great earbuds.

Black Friday deals on Pixel Buds Pro and AirPods Pro 2

Google Pixel Buds Pro: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon US

Save $80: Google's Pixel Buds Pro make for a great, inexpensive AirPods Pro alternative. They have noise cancellation plus the same conversation detection feature, for a much lower price. You'll need a Pixel phone to use Spatial Audio, but any phone can pair with Pixel Buds Pro for music and calls. This is the best price we've seen on Google's premiere earbuds.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: was £121 now £199.99 at Amazon UK

Save $80: Google's Pixel Buds Pro are also at a great price in the UK, with a good chunk sliced from their price tag.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon US

Save $60: Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are a great set of earbuds, matching the lowest price we've seen on this latest version with a USB-C, wireless charging case. If you have a newer iPhone, these are the only buds that give you spatial audio, and they are ready for the Apple Vision Pro, coming soon.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was £229 now £199 at Amazon UK

They only launched a couple of months ago and this is the first discount we've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation.

