My favorite AirPods Pro alternatives are having a Black Friday earbuds sale
Get Google Pixel Buds Pro instead and save big for Black Friday
If you own an iPhone, you probably own a pair of AirPods, or you have your eye on them. Apple’s earbuds don’t just sound great, they’re also packed with cool features. There’s a great Black Friday deal on Airpods Pro for $189.99 / £199 (down from $249.99 / £229), but there’s an even cheaper alternative to consider. The Google Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for only $119.99 / £121 (down from $199.99 / £199), and they have some of the same great features you’ll find on Apple’s Pro earbuds.
It doesn’t matter if you have an iPhone or an Android phone, Google’s Pixel Buds Pro work well as Bluetooth headphones with every device. They even have a new Conversation Detection feature, just like Apple’s AirPods Pro. When you start talking, your Pixel Buds pause your music and engage a transparency mode so you can hear the person in front of you. In addition to great noise cancellation, these Pixel Buds Pro give AirPods Pro a run for their money, for much less money.
Of course, if you want spatial audio, and the new 3D head tracking feature, you need to match your earbuds to your phone brand. Spatial Audio on AirPods only works with iPhones, and on Pixel Buds Pro it only works with Pixel phones. Still, that’s a minor feature to lose, if you’re looking to save big bucks on premium earbuds for Black Friday.
If you’re not convinced, the good news is that Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 with the new USB-C connector on the wireless charging case, are now back at the lowest price ever on Amazon for Black Friday, so you can still get the best deal on either set of these great earbuds.
Black Friday deals on Pixel Buds Pro and AirPods Pro 2
Google Pixel Buds Pro: was
$199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon US
Save $80: Google's Pixel Buds Pro make for a great, inexpensive AirPods Pro alternative. They have noise cancellation plus the same conversation detection feature, for a much lower price. You'll need a Pixel phone to use Spatial Audio, but any phone can pair with Pixel Buds Pro for music and calls. This is the best price we've seen on Google's premiere earbuds.
Google Pixel Buds Pro: was
£121 now £199.99 at Amazon UK
Save $80: Google's Pixel Buds Pro are also at a great price in the UK, with a good chunk sliced from their price tag.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was
$249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon US
Save $60: Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are a great set of earbuds, matching the lowest price we've seen on this latest version with a USB-C, wireless charging case. If you have a newer iPhone, these are the only buds that give you spatial audio, and they are ready for the Apple Vision Pro, coming soon.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was
£229 now £199 at Amazon UK
They only launched a couple of months ago and this is the first discount we've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation.
Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!
More US Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, air fryers, AirPods & clothing
- Apple: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8 & iPads from $99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Beauty: 51% off makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 65% off sitewide + free shipping
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Macy's: 60% off clothing, jewelry, boots & gift ideas
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas & more
- Samsung: up to $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Toys: Disney, Barbie, Lego & board games from $14.99
- Walmart: Apple Watch 9, cheap TVs, air fryers & toys
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture, rugs, & Christmas decor
More UK Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 62% off TVs, smart home and clothing
- AO: up to 40% off appliances, TVs and tech
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, tools and tech
- Boots: up to 40% off 1,000s of beauty products
- Currys: up to 40% off TVs, appliances and laptops
- Ebuyer: up to 45% off laptops and PC components
- Emma: up to 65% off mattresses, frames and pillows
- John Lewis: up to 40% off appliances, TVs, laptops
- Jessops: up to £550 off Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm
- Ninja: up to 25% off air fryers and cookware
- O2: up to £600 off iPhone, Samsung and Google
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and appliances
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Simba: up to 55% off mattresses
- Superdrug: 60% off beauty, fragrances and makeup
- Toolstation: up to 30% off smart home, tools and DIY
- Very: save on tech, decor, appliances and furniture
- Vodafone: six months half-price SIMs from £11.50
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Phil Berne is a preeminent voice in consumer electronics reviews, having reviewed his first device (the Sony D-EJ01 Discman) more than 20 years ago for eTown.com. He has been writing about phones and mobile technology, since before the iPhone, for a variety of sites including PCMag, infoSync, PhoneScoop, and Slashgear. He holds an M.A. in Cultural Theory from Carnegie Mellon University.
Phil was the internal reviewer for Samsung Mobile, writing opinions and review predictions about top secret new devices months before launch. He left in 2017. He worked at an Apple Store near Boston, MA, at the height of iPod popularity. He has been a High School English teacher at Title I schools, and is a certified Lifeguard. His passion is smartphones and wearables, and he is sure that the next big thing will be phones we wear on our faces.