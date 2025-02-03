How to pair Sony headphones with your phone (or anything else)

If you need to pair Sony headphones to your phone, laptop or anything else, you’re in the right place. Got a new pair of Sony headphones or Sony earbuds? Whether you're using an iPhone or Android, connecting them to your phone is quick and simple.

Sony makes some of the best headphones around, from premium noise-cancelling models to budget-friendly options, so you're not alone in needing to connect them to your phone and set them up. The good news is that all of the best Sony headphones follow a similar pairing method. The key steps are making sure your headphones are charged, putting them into pairing mode and selecting them on your phone's Bluetooth settings. While the exact method might vary slightly depending on your model, it’s usually a smooth and straightforward process.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know to get your Sony headphones connected in seconds – whether you're using iOS or Android. Here’s what you need to know and how to get started.

A pair of Sony earbuds or Sony headphones

A device to connect them to (we'll use a phone)

Steps for how to pair Sony headphones with your phone

Ensure your Sony headphones or earbuds are charged and on

Put them into pairing mode

Find your Sony headphones in your device's Bluetooth pairing screen

Select them to pair – you’ll usually hear a confirmation sound

Start listening or customize settings in the app

Step by step guide for how to pair Sony headphones with your phone

1. Turn on your Sony headphones (Image: © Future) First, make sure your headphones are charged and powered on. How you turn them on depends on which model you have. Some over-ear and in-ear models require you to press and hold the power button until you hear a sound or see the indicator light flash on. With wireless earbuds, opening the lid is usually the key element to wake them up.

2. Put your Sony headphones into pairing mode (Image: © Future) Pairing mode makes your headphones discoverable by your phone. Again, this method varies slightly depending on the type of Sony headphones you have. Many Sony true wireless earbuds enter pairing mode automatically when you remove them from the charging case for the first time. If they don’t, or if you want to pair a new device, place them back in the case and keep the lid open. Then press and hold the pairing button on the case for about 5 seconds until the indicator light flashes. For over-ear headphones (or in-ear headphones that don’t come with a case) you’ll need to hold the power button for 5–7 seconds until you hear a voice prompt that says “Bluetooth pairing” or see the indicator light flash. If pairing isn’t completed within a few minutes, the pairing mode might time out – simply restart the process if you need to.

3. Select your Sony headphones on your device (Image: © Future) Open the Bluetooth screen on your device. With your headphones in pairing mode, they should be visible as an option on the list. Look out for the model name (such as LinkBuds Fit or WH-1000XM5) and then select the name to connect. You may hear a confirmation sound or voice prompt once the connection is successful.

4. Enjoy your music and adjust settings (Image: © Peter Hoffmann) Your headphones should now be connected. Once paired, they will automatically reconnect to this device in the future. You can now start listening right away or if they're connected to your phone, you can fine-tune settings in the Sony Headphones Connect app for extra features, such as customizing the noise cancellation and equalizer controls. That’s it. You’re all set to enjoy your Sony headphones wirelessly.

FAQs for pairing Sony headphones

Why isn’t my device finding my Sony headphones? If your phone or other device isn’t detecting your Sony headphones, there are some troubleshooting steps you can try. First, check pairing mode is definitely on. Some Sony headphones will go into pairing mode straight out of the box. But many other Sony headphones need to be manually put into pairing mode when connecting to a new device. Follow the steps above or check the user manual that came with them to activate it. You can also try turning Bluetooth off and on from your device's settings. Restarting Bluetooth like this can help refresh the list of available devices. Make sure you’re close enough. It's best to make sure your headphones to be within a few feet from your phone for the connection to work. If your headphones were previously connected to another device, go to your Bluetooth settings on that device, remove them from the list, and try pairing again. If you're reconnecting to the same phone, forgetting and re-adding them can often fix connection issues.

Final thoughts on how to pair Sony headphones

Now that your Sony headphones or Sony earbuds are connected to your phone, you can enjoy your favorite music, listen to movies and make calls wirelessly.

If your Sony headphones support multipoint pairing, you can connect to multiple devices, like your phone and computer, by following the same pairing steps for each. This makes switching between devices really easy.

For the best experience, you can download the Sony Headphones Connect app to customize your sound settings, adjust noise cancellation, and access extra features that’ll personalize your experience with your headphones.

If you ever run into issues, a quick reset or re-pairing usually solves the problem. For specific settings or advanced features, it’s always worth checking the Sony user manual that came with your headphones for specific and detailed guidance.

