Get Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro for a record-low price at Amazon – plus a great freebie

Wish you'd got a pair of the best wireless earbuds during the Black Friday sales? Don't worry, you're not too late. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro at Amazon for $189.99 (was $269.99) – and you'll also score a $20 gift card for free. This deal ends on December 22.

The gift card will be automatically applied to your Amazon account when you choose the buds and gift card bundle, which is a great little freebie. The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro promise excellent audio quality, solid noise cancellation and a lightweight design that's comfortable to wear so it's a great deal we recommend.

Today’s best Samsung earbuds deal

$20 Amazon Gift Card Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro: was $269.99 now $189.99 at Amazon Not only are Samsung's latest earbuds $80 off the list price but with every purchase you get a $20 Amazon gift card. It also has the added benefit of being automatically applied to your account so you don't have to claim it back at a later date. These buds will give you amazing sound quality and AI-powered active noise cancellation.

Apple and Samsung are at the forefront of being crowned the champions of the wireless earbuds market. Samsung's latest iteration of the Galaxy Buds shows there's no let-up in the competition. With an improved design, an impressive two-way speaker, and AI-enhanced noise cancellation, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro are leading the way.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro review, we said they offer “great-sounding audio, top-notch ANC and a premium, though derivative, design". Quite simply, these are some of the best wireless earbuds around – especially if you have a Samsung phone.

The buds also include a cradle that holds the earbuds while doubling as a charging case. It can clip onto your bag using the attached carabiner, adding utility to the already conveniently compact cradle. For a more detailed rundown of the product, visit our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro overview.

