Get Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro for a record-low price at Amazon – plus a great freebie
Buy some top buds from Amazon and get a gift card thrown in
Wish you'd got a pair of the best wireless earbuds during the Black Friday sales? Don't worry, you're not too late. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro at Amazon for $189.99 (was $269.99) – and you'll also score a $20 gift card for free. This deal ends on December 22.
The gift card will be automatically applied to your Amazon account when you choose the buds and gift card bundle, which is a great little freebie. The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro promise excellent audio quality, solid noise cancellation and a lightweight design that's comfortable to wear so it's a great deal we recommend.
Today’s best Samsung earbuds deal
Not only are Samsung's latest earbuds $80 off the list price but with every purchase you get a $20 Amazon gift card. It also has the added benefit of being automatically applied to your account so you don't have to claim it back at a later date. These buds will give you amazing sound quality and AI-powered active noise cancellation.
Apple and Samsung are at the forefront of being crowned the champions of the wireless earbuds market. Samsung's latest iteration of the Galaxy Buds shows there's no let-up in the competition. With an improved design, an impressive two-way speaker, and AI-enhanced noise cancellation, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro are leading the way.
In our Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro review, we said they offer “great-sounding audio, top-notch ANC and a premium, though derivative, design". Quite simply, these are some of the best wireless earbuds around – especially if you have a Samsung phone.
The buds also include a cradle that holds the earbuds while doubling as a charging case. It can clip onto your bag using the attached carabiner, adding utility to the already conveniently compact cradle. For a more detailed rundown of the product, visit our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro overview.
Our best wireless earbuds page has a whole host of other great options and if you're interested in something more affordable, then we also have a best budget wireless earbuds buying guide and a headphone deals page.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.