Don’t make my mistake, this Amazon Prime Day is a great time to buy AirPods

There are always new headphones being released, which means it can sometimes be hard to know when to make the leap and buy a new pair. As someone who has tried all six new AirPods Pro 2 features , I can confidently say that the recent upgrades have made what we already rated as Apple’s best AirPods even better value.

Are they worth buying at this year’s second Amazon Prime Day on October 10–11? I think so, especially seeing as Apple no longer sells the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning connectivity on its own site. You can still find the original models that were released in September 2022 on retailers for a steep discount, though – and I'd recommend buying on Prime Day instead of waiting until Black Friday deals, because if they're an especially good price thanks to being being sold off, they probably won't last until November.

If you don't mind having the Lightning port and missing out on the improved IP54 dust rating, then I’d recommend saving a bit of cash by looking at the AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon when the retailer’s sales event, which it is calling Prime Big Deal Days, kicks off at midnight on October 10, 2023. The ’pods hit record low prices during Amazon Prime Day in July, so that could be a good indication that we might see further price drops again with the new USB-C version out.

During the Prime Day sales earlier this year, I had been looking to purchase a pair of Apple's best headphones, knowing that Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 won’t stay this cheap for long, but held off as I wasn't in a rush to purchase them right away.

In retrospect, I wish I had, because if the Lightning model now turns out to be hard to get at a discount, the new USB-C model will be the only option, and it may not get as heavy a discount.

Of course, this is all speculative. But given that Apple's push into USB-C is an area that it wants to roll out across all of its products, then it could well mean that it wants to focus on clearing its old stock rather than discounting its new, improved model. Plus, there's also the matter that it didn't release a fully new pair of AirPods this year, which means that it won't be looking to discount existing stock too heavily to not impact their sales too much.

If, however, there are discounts on the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C version, then don't make my mistake. I wouldn't wait to snap them up as those discounts might not last for long.

Opinion: These are the Apple AirPods I’d recommend buying on Amazon’s Big Deals Day

We review a lot of the best headphones here at TechRadar, so needless to say we know what we’re looking for when it comes to finding the best sound quality, features, design and value in audio gear.

During our rigorous testing, we’ve found that Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are by far the best from the range, and they’ve recently got even better with a load of new features as part of iOS 17 including Adaptive Audio, Personalized Volume and – my personal favorite – Conversation Awareness.

We rate the second generation of the Pro series as being among the best noise cancelling earbuds for their highly effective ANC – so now that they've become even smarter thanks to the new machine learning features, they're even more tempting for Apple fans.

Of course, Apple isn't the cheapest of brands to buy from, but with discounts already appearing and potentially more coming on Amazon's Big Deal Days, then I would recommend picking up a pair. Check out our roundup of the best AirPods Pro sales and deals for more great savings across Apple's headphone range.

Early Prime deals to browse now

Early Prime Day deals in the US

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $22.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. There is a slightly upgraded newer version available but it costs twice as much and effectively does exactly the same job so we suggest snagging this for all your streaming needs.

Hisense U6 50-inch QLED 4K Smart TV: was $499.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Invite-only: Definitely register your interest in this unbelievably low price for a reasonably-sized 4K QLED TV from Hisense. TVs with these capabilities usually cost at least double this deal price. The Quantum Dot technology inside means the display can deliver a brighter image with better lighting and more accurate contrast so pictures really pop. And, with the Fire TV interface, you get easy access to all the top streaming apps just a button press or voice command away.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $224.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display, health tracking, and safety features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Amazon now has the best-selling smartwatch on sale for a new record-low of $224.99 when you apply the coupon on the store page. That's the best deal you can find right now and the lowest price we've ever seen.

Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for $39.99 - that's a massive 56% discount and a new record-low price. The Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa. The Echo Show 5 is rarely discounted, and we predict you won't see a better deal at the official Amazon Prime Day sale.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just dropped to a record-low price in today's early Prime Day deals. Prime members can get the 5th generation smart speaker for just $22.99 - a massive 54% discount and beating last year's Black Friday price. The Amazon Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Early Prime Day deals in the UK

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £21.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just returned to its record-low price in today's early Prime Day deals. The 5th generation smart speaker is back down to £21.99 - a massive 60% discount and £5 cheaper than last year's Black Friday price. Amazon's latest model got four stars in our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its improved audio experience, new temperature sensor and all the handy Alexa features like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Ring Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

The improved Ring Video Doorbell is also on sale for £59.99 at Amazon, which matches the record-low set during Black Friday. The wireless version of the smart doorbell was awarded four stars in our Ring Video Doorbell review with useful features such as advanced motion detection and two-way talk so you can see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series: was £749.99 now £449.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features anywhere close to under £500, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. This also matches the record-low price.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was £549.99 now £379.99 at Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a strong buy if you're on a budget and need a straightforward TV for your everyday viewing. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear and vibrant image for TV shows, movies and sports. All major streaming apps are built-in, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. An all-around solid TV for the price.