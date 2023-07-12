Last chance! Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 won’t stay this cheap for long

Quick! There's only one more day until Amazon Prime Day deals end on Apple's best AirPods. They've been slashed to their lowest price on Amazon, which means you're getting a great bargain on the latest pair of earbuds.

We rate them the best AirPods you can buy for most people and the best wireless earbuds for iPhone owners. It's easy to see why, given their super audio quality, top-of-the-line headphone features, long battery life, and lightweight design.

You're also getting premium audio features, including next-generation active noise cancelation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ as well as spatial audio. So you can probably see why this deal isn't going to last much longer.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for 20% off right now, which means they've been marked down by $50 from $249 to just $199 on Amazon in the US. That's the cheapest they've ever sold for on the retail site – we've seen them crash to this record low before in February.

Don't live in the US? Don't worry. Those in the UK will also be able to pick the AirPods Pro 2 up in the sale, but the deal isn't as good. Amazon has marked them down by 16% from £249 to £209.

Although, unlike in the US where the AirPods Pro 2 have sold for under $200 before, Amazon has never discounted them in the UK for this cheap, which still makes this a great bargain.

Get Apple's best AirPods for their cheapest-ever price

AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Apple only released the second generation of its AirPods Pro in September 2022, but these feature-rich earbuds have already seen great discounts on Amazon. And they've just fallen to their lowest price again for Prime Day – the last time they were at this price was in February 2023. Before that, you could find them on sale for $230, so this is one of the lowest prices we've seen recently. And considering the level of active noise cancelation that you're getting – we noted in our AirPods Pro 2 review that it was "mind-blowing" – this is a top discount.

AirPods Pro 2: was £ 249 now £209 at Amazon

This is the lowest price that Apple's latest generation of AirPods Pro have been sold at, making it a perfect deal to scoop up on Prime Day. If you've read our AirPods Pro 2 review, it's easy to understand why we're so excited when you see all the premium features that you get such as great noise cancellation, impressive sound quality, and spatial audio with head-tracking.

If you've read our AirPods Pro 2 review, then you already know we're big fans of these Apple-made buds. They're a big improvement from previous models, so you can rest assured that you're getting all the latest headphones tech.

From a listening experience perspective, I can also confirm that these really do deliver on every Apple audio promise. I have a hard time keeping earbuds in my ears at the best of times but these really do fit and stay put. They also connect seamlessly across Apple devices, which just adds to how easy they're to use.

This isn't the only Prime Day AirPods deal that's worth considering though. Check out our guide to see discounts on the whole range, including the elite AirPods Max headphones, which are also discounted right now. Just make sure to be quick as the sale ends soon!