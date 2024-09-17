Amazon Prime Day 2024 in Australia greenlit for 6 days of deals this October

It’s back! Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are returning this October with six days of sales, kicking off at 00:01AM AEST/SGT on Tuesday, October 8 and running until 11:59PM AEST/SGT on Sunday, October 13.

Cast your mind back to July this year when the last Prime Day took place (that’s right – two Prime Day sales in one year). That Prime Day event spanned six days — the longest Prime Day on record — with the October event set to match it.

If you’re out of the loop, Prime's Big Deal Days — or week — is a very good time of the year to be shopping for a new piece of tech. Whether it’s the best headphones, best phone or the best tablets, you’ll be wanting to keep your eye on Amazon in the second week of October if you like a bargain.

The e-commerce giant is touting huge savings on a wide range of tech brands, including Anker, Bissell, Bose, Dreame, Dyson, Ecovacs, Shark, Ninja, Sennheiser, Sony and more, along with savings on Amazon’s own range of products (like Echo smart speakers and Ring Video Doorbells).

The best savings will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but we may see the odd special available to customers that aren’t subscribed. If you’re not a Prime member, do consider subscribing for the month of October so you don’t miss out – there’s a 30 day free trial up for grabs if you’re curious.

New Zealander customers, unfortunately, will miss out on the bulk of the deals as Amazon doesn’t operate in the country (sorry Kiwis); however, some items can ship across the ditch. Shoppers in Singapore will also get to partake in the deals fest, with the six-day extravaganza confirmed for Amazon SG.

Get ready for Prime Day

If you don’t want to trawl the Amazon website for the best deals over the course of Prime Day, fret not – we’ll be keeping watch of all the best deals with our dedicated Prime Big Deal Days hub. You’ll want to check in here and there, however, as some of the best deals happen in a flash and can sell out extremely quickly.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are one of the big e-commerce events of the year – it’s right up there with Black Friday, the EOFY sales, Click Frenzy and… Well, the other Prime Day that happens in the middle of the year. It’s an international sales event, which means that you can even get stuff from other regions discounted as part of Prime Big Deal Days.