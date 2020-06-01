Hands on: The Last of Us 2 review

The Last of Us 2 doesn't seem to be simply a rehash of its predecessor. Instead it elevates the original formula, adding some small but vital features, while keeping the elements that made us fall in love with the original.

The Last of Us 2 has big shoes to fill. Not only was its predecessor critically acclaimed, but fans became emotionally invested in the fate of protagonists Ellie and Joel - a testament to developer Naughty Dog's emotive storytelling.

WHAT IS A HANDS-ON REVIEW? Hands-on game reviews are a journalist's first impressions of a game based on spending some time with it ahead of our full review. In this case, we played two hours of The Last of Us 2. The important thing is we have been able to play with it ourselves, and we can give you some sense of what it's like, even if it's only an embryonic view. For more information, see TechRadar's Reviews Guarantee.

It's seven years since The Last of Us originally released and, with the game ending on somewhat of a cliffhanger, fans are chomping at the bit to get their hands on the highly-anticipated sequel due for release on June 19, 2020.

It's been a rocky road to The Last of Us 2, plagued with delays and spoiler leaks, but Naughty Dog has reassured us that, despite all that, it's going to be worth it. And, after spending some time with The Last of Us 2, we definitely agree.

This hands-on review is based on two hours playtime of The Last of Us 2. Keep an eye out for our full review arriving on June 12.

Key information

What is it? The sequel to the critically-acclaimed The Last of Us

The sequel to the critically-acclaimed The Last of Us Release Date? June 19, 2020

June 19, 2020 What can I play it on? PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 Price? Standard edition is roughly $59.99/£49.99/AU$69

A more mature experience

(Image credit: Sony/Naughty Dog)

Pockets of exploration

New collectibles

An improved and more detailed world

Set a few years after the events of The Last of Us, Ellie is a little older and mature beyond her years (read: a lethal teenage machine). After all, growing up in a post-apocalyptic world will do that to a girl.

In the section we played, Ellie is on the hunt for a woman called Nora, who is residing in a hospital on the other side of Seattle.

The Last of Us 2 shows more detail in the stunning world we fell in love with the first time round. While you can't explore every location as thoroughly as the inquisitive among us might want to, you'll want to take time to soak up the grim atmosphere, particularly the smaller details, before venturing down the linear path set before you.

That's not to say there aren't areas to investigate. There are little pockets of exploration available for Ellie to scavenge resources and collectibles - or even trigger scenes you could have missed entirely. For example, on our way to the hospital, we took a detour into a block of apartments to have a look. After scavenging what we needed, we were ambushed by enemies in the middle of using a workbench - an encounter that could have been entirely missed, but instead added an extra layer to the story. But we're not going to spoil that for you.

While exploring isn't mandatory in The Last of Us 2, players who choose to can expect a more fleshed-out experience. There are artifacts, often in the form of documents, which give further insights into the game's story, while those who love to collect items can pick up trading cards along the way.

There's also an occasional safe - with a code likely nearby - that will grant you lots of handy resources. And you're going to want as many of those as you can grab for crafting and upgrades.

Small but vital improvements

(Image credit: Sony/Naughty Dog)

More traversal options

Improved skill upgrade options

Play-style adjustments

Venturing through the world isn't always that straightforward, with Ellie frequently being presented with small puzzles to get over walls and access buildings out of reach.

Perhaps our favorite improvement is to the upgrade system. Where The Last of Us saw Joel collecting supplements to improve specific abilities, The Last of Us 2 offers different skill branches, allowing you to use supplements to upgrade specific branches of abilities such as stealth, precision and explosives. You can unlock new branches by finding training manuals.

However, as Naughty Dog previously warned, resources are in short supply and so you need to be a bit more picky with what you choose to upgrade than you might be in another game.

This also applies to weapon upgrades, which can be unlocked with scavenged materials. Each time you find some, you only get a handful, while each weapon upgrades requires a considerable amount of materials. In addition, workbenches are few and far between. We found only one in the two-hour section we played.

While it can be difficult to choose what to upgrade, these improvements do allow you to adapt Ellie more to your play style.

There are also more crafting options generally, including different arrow types, alongside health kits, mines and the ability to make melee weapons deadlier.

A more violent affair

(Image credit: Sony/Naughty Dog)

New dodge ability

More combat options

Emphasis on stealth

It'll come as no surprise to those who have watched The Last of Us 2's trailers that, not only does Ellie look more mature, but she acts it too. The combat is pretty violent, and Ellie has no qualms about slicing and dicing every enemy she sees.

But simply going in full throttle doesn't seem to be the best idea in The Last of Us 2. Instead, we found that taking a more calculated, stealthy approach seemed to result in a better outcome - and there are plenty more combat options to facilitate that.

During one section of our playthrough, Ellie is surrounded by bow-wielding enemies. Rather than going in ham-fisted, we took advantage of the tall grass to conceal ourselves, using a bow and arrow to pick off stragglers and distractions such as bottles to separate them from their pack. Popping down a trap mine or two also helps, which essentially works as a remote bomb that blows up when enemies get to close as they did in the first game. The option to stealth kill enemies is back too, naturally - providing you can get close enough without being detected.

But combat isn't always necessary, and Ellie can use the environment to sneak past enemies, by climbing under cars or through tall grass. It's really up to you how you want to play.

If you're someone who prefers a bit more action, you can go in guns blazing, but we advise retreating when things get too hairy as it can be a bit annoying to change between ammo types or weapons, or to craft much-needed materials such as health kits, especially in the middle of a firefight.

However, the new dodge ability means that (if timed right) you can quickly move out of the way of melee attacks before landing your own punishing blow on an enemy.

If an enemy gets too close, it's good to have an upgraded melee weapon on you to fend them off, but there are occasions when you'll be greeted with frustrating button bashing segments to loosen yourself from their grasp - this will be familiar to those who grappled with the infected in the first game.

Speaking of the infected, while they weren't necessarily the main threat in our playthrough, they did pop up in desolate buildings. We ran into our old friend the Stalker, who is near impossible to detect with Ellie's listening ability (clearly inherited from Joel), due to their stealthy nature. Clickers are also back, once again requiring you to sneak your way around to avoid their attention.

While the infected are ever-present in The Last of Us 2, the main narrative is never about them. Instead, from what we played, humans are the main antagonists in the Last of Us 2.

Early verdict

(Image credit: Sony/Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us 2 certainly builds on the first game, and seven years of progress brings us better combat and numerous other improvements. We did find ourselves wishing we could explore the world a bit more, though, and feel like the linearity of the game provides some obstacles in what we've played so far.

The Last of Us 2 is shaping up to be a worthy sequel, and we can't wait to get stuck in more.

The Last of Us 2 releases exclusively for PlayStation 4 on June 19, 2020.