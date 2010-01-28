Nikon D3s review

When the D3s was announced a few months ago, it was difficult to see what the fuss was about.

It looked exactly the same as the 24.5 megapixel D3x and the original 12.1MP D3.

That wasn't where the similarities ended, either - Nikon has resisted the urge to follow Canon and make its 'prosumer' and professional cameras 15 megapixels and up, and the D3s sticks rigidly to the more-than-adequate 12.1MP of its predecessor.

But while the looks are the same, the D3s delivers a hearty kick to the outgoing D3.

Its headline specs - the 12.1MP sensor and 9fps continuous shooting speed - are unchanged, but its ISO performance and specification have been massively expanded.

Where the original D3 had a maximum ISO of 25,600, the D3s goes two stops further, to a previously-unheard of 102,400.