8 things you must do if you want to survive Black Friday

What you are about to read has been written by Mr Biffo, the creative force behind the 90s Teletext videogames magazine Digitiser. He now runs the show at digitiser2000.com

As the world is gripped by war and terrorism, the West has but one thing on its mind: bargains!

Black Friday might've once been an American tradition, but the rest of the allegedly civilised world is at last waking up to the idea of having one day a year where we can numb ourselves against the awfulness of life by snapping up great deals.

Just like former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer back in 1986, you too can learn the art of spotting a mega-deal. Here's everything you need to know before heading out on Black Friday.