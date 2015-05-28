Google Cardboard now officially supports iPhones

Google announced three new aspects about Google Cardboard during its Google IO conference.

The first and most exciting bit is that a new DIY viewer will fit phones as large as 6-inches, have a magnet that works with any phone and will only take three steps instead of 12 to build.

Amazingly, Cardboard will also now support iOS devices. There's previously been a few apps that work with iPhones but never seamlessly.

Heading into more educational territory, Google wants Cardboard in classrooms. A new feature called Expeditions is a virtual field trip students can take after teachers set various locations to "visit."

Lastly, a new camera rig that takes stereoscopic photos for VR experiences was announced.

Called Jump, Google will partner with GoPro to build and sell the camera setup with availability coming this summer. Samsung and Oculus have their own similar setup called Project Beyond that was announced at last year's Samsung Dev Con. Both rigs have 16 cameras but more specs on Jump haven't been released yet.

Though noted as "complicated" to build, the search engine giant has also opened up the schematics for people to create their own 360-degree video system. Like the pre-built version, the plans will be out this summer.

The Jump VR videos will be viewable when the plans are released via the YouTube app and Google Cardboard.