Want to make your AirPods sound better on Windows 10? Here's how

Windows 10 has at long last added improved support for Apple’s AirPods. The latest Windows 10 Insider Preview build can now use Advanced Audio Codec over Bluetooth (the compression format used by AirPods), and your favorite headphones should sound better because of it.

If you want to download the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build, you can do so in Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program (you'll have to be the device administrator to see this option).

While AirPods have been able to connect to Windows 10 PCs for some time, this change now means that their audio quality should be improved. This is because AAC is able to deliver high-quality audio using smaller file sizes – so it's also a great choice for all you music streaming fans.

The latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build includes additional quality of life features for Bluetooth headphone users too, such as simplified audio output menus. You shouldn't see the same device listed multiple times anymore.

How to connect Apple AirPods to a Windows 10 PC

Whether you have the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview build or not, you can connect your Apple AirPods or AirPods Pro to your PC right now. It's the same as connecting nearly any Bluetooth device, but we'll run you through the steps in case you're in need of a reminder.

Start by opening up the Settings app in Windows 10

Next, go to Devices > Bluetooth & other devices

Turn Bluetooth on using the toggle at the top of the page

Select 'Add Bluetooth or other device' and then choose Bluetooth

Open the lid of your AirPods case and hold the button on the back of the case until the charging light starts pulsing white

Eventually, your PC should detect them (they may be called Headphones at first before the name you’ve given the AirPods loads in)

With that all done you should be ready to enjoy improved Bluetooth audio through your Apple AirPods.