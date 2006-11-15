Intel announces quad core in the UK

Intel has formally introduced its quad-core chips in the UK. The Xeon 5300 and Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6700 are high-end chips designed for use in performance systems.
The Extreme processor has a total 8MB of cache and is clocked at 12066Mhz.
Evesham has unveiled the UK's first quad core system, which has a free upgrade to Windows Vista. The system is based around Intel's Core 2 Extreme Processor QX6700 and is fully DirectX 10 compliant - the graphics come courtesy of an Nvidia GeForce 8800GTX.
The announcement comes hot on the heels of the release of what was claimed to be the world's first quad-core PC. Japanese manufacturer Tsukumo today launched its own quad-core PC featuring the same Extreme processor.
Evesham Solar 8800 GTX specification:
- £2,699 incl VAT
- Intel Core 2 Extreme Processor QX6700
- Windows XP Media Center Edition 2005
- 768MB Nvidia GeForce 8800GTX graphics
- 2GB Corsair DDR 2 800 EPP Memory
- 500GB Serial ATA 7200rpm hard drive with 16MB buffer
- Sound Blaster X-Fi Fatal1ty FPS audio
- Creative Gigaworks ProGamer G500 5.1 speakers
- Logitech Cordless Desktop MX 5000 Laser Keyboard and Mouse
- Gold 3 year parts & labour warranty