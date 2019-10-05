UFC 243 live stream: how to watch Whittaker vs Adesanya and more from anywhere

UFC has returned to Australia with UFC 243 ready to rock you from Down Under. And with its all Antipodean main event, there's plenty to get excited about when Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya step into the Octagon today. Luckily, getting a UFC 243 live stream is the easy bit - no matter where on Earth you are.

UFC 243 - where and when? UFC 243 is on at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia - just like it was at UFC 193. You can tune in to watch the coverage with the the main card for UFC 243 starting at 1pm local time. It's a Sunday lunchtime event, to make things a bit easier to watch elsewhere: it begins at 11pm ET and 8pm PT Saturday night in the US (or an early morning 4am BST in the UK). ESPN+ is your place to watch in the US and we have further details below.

Whittaker, the 28-year-old Australian fighter, has been impressing in the Middleweight division for a few years now and finally claimed the undisputed title by beating Yoel Romero a couple of years ago. Today he defends the belt for the first time and the New Zealand-born MMA champ has another Auklander coming for the gold. Former kickboxer Israel Adesanya is already interim champ, but will be desperate to overcome Whittaker to fully claim the top spot in the division.

And it's not just today's main fight to get excited about. Watching a UFC 243 live stream will mean catching Al Iaquinta's latest bout after he pushed Khabib all the way last year - Dan Hooker, another New Zealander, is his opponent in this lightweight fight. And Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa will be hoping for a convincing victory in front of his home crowd against Sergey Spivak.

No matter what weight class, which fighter or which style you're there for, we’ll show you how to live stream UFC 243’s main card today from anywhere in the world.

Live stream UFC 243 from outside your country

Worry not if you're a huge UFC fan but aren't in the country to watch UFC 243 today. If you find the coverage is geo-blocked, you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a country where the fights are airing and watch this week's main card just as if you were back at home.

Virtual Private Networks are also handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN options currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) Simply put, this is our pick as the #1 VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months FREE on an annual plan. 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming 3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

How to watch UFC 243 online in the US exclusively on ESPN

Since January, ESPN+ has held the exclusive rights to show every single UFC event in the US - and of course that includes UFC 243. Just don't forget the unusual start times! How much that costs depends on whether or not you already subscribe to the service. If you don't, then the best way to go is with a UFC Bundle, costing you $79.99. That won't just buy you the UFC 243 PPV, but you’ll get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $50 alone). For those that already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can still buy access to UFC 243 for $59.99. And don't worry if you want to grab the PPV but are going to be outside the US when it's on. Just scroll down the page a little to discover how to use a VPN to watch a UFC 243 live stream from abroad.

(Image credit: Future)

Watch a UFC 243 stream in Australia

For those trying to catch UFC 243 in Australia, Main Event will be the place to go. As a pay-per-view over in Australia, It will cost you $54.95 to catch the event. The event will be airing Down Under on the Sunday, October 6 from 1pm AEST and then will be replaying every few hours thereafter.

How to watch Whittaker vs Adesany: New Zealand stream

UFC 243 will stream exclusively in New Zealand on Sky Arena at a cost of $34.95 . The undercard will start at about 3pm on Sunday afternoon with the main fight starting not before 5pm. Not in New Zealand right now? You'll need to use a VPN to watch this stream.

Live stream UFC 243 in the UK