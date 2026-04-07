Apple celebrates five decades of consumer success while Xerox leadership change shows its decline

Historic Xerox research once shaped graphical computing yet failed to deliver lasting commercial dominance

New CEO inherits legacy brand that still operates widely but struggles for modern relevance

On the very day that Apple marked its 50th birthday, another name tied to its origin story delivered a reminder of how fortunes can change in the technology world.

Xerox, once one of the most influential forces in computing, announced that chief executive Steve Bandrowczak has stepped down with immediate effect and will be replaced by longtime executive Louie Pastor.

“On behalf of the Board and the entire Xerox team, I want to thank Steve for his leadership during a pivotal period for the company, including the successful acquisitions and integrations of Lexmark and ITsavvy,” said Scott Letier, Chairman of the Xerox Board of Directors. “Louie brings a strong combination of operational discipline, strategic insight, and deep familiarity with Xerox. Throughout his time with the company, he has played a central role in advancing our strategy, strengthening our operating model, and driving enterprise-wide transformation. The Board is confident that Louie’s leadership and focus on execution will position Xerox well as we continue to build momentum and deliver on our strategic and financial objectives.”

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A rich neighbor named Xerox

“I am honored to step into the role of CEO and lead Xerox into its next chapter,” said Pastor. “Steve’s leadership has been instrumental in strengthening the company’s foundation and positioning Xerox for long‑term success. We have a strong team and a clear focus on execution. I look forward to driving results and delivering on our priorities.”

Leadership changes happen all the time, but the timing adds weight when set against Xerox’s long decline from industry pioneer to a company struggling to stay culturally relevant in today's fast-moving tech world.

The irony runs especially deep because Xerox played a direct role in shaping Apple’s identity during the earliest years of personal computing.

In December 1979, Steve Jobs led Apple engineers into Xerox’s Palo Alto Research Center, widely known as PARC, where researchers demonstrated technologies that were years ahead of what consumers had seen.