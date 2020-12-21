The Mandalorian spin-off The Book of Boba Fett is being made before season 3

Disney Plus and Lucasfilm have formally announced The Mandalorian spin-off Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, with a release date of December 2021. In addition, a logo has been released for the series. You can see that above.

The show was first announced with a post-credits sequence at the end of last week's The Mandalorian season 2 finale.

It was confirmed that this new original series will star actors Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen reprising their roles as the titular bounty hunter and Fennec Shand respectively. Morrison previously played Jango Fett in 2002's Attack of the Clones – and his comeback in this season of The Mandalorian was well-received.

As expected, The Mandalorian executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are working on the series – but so too, intriguingly, is director Robert Rodriguez, who directed the fantastic Boba Fett comeback episode of 'The Mandalorian, Chapter 14: The Tragedy'. He's also behind movies like Sin City and Alita: Battle Angel.

In addition, it's been revealed by Lucasfilm that season 3 of The Mandalorian will go into production in 2021, just in case you thought the fairly conclusive ending of last week's episode meant the show would be over. Since The Book of Boba Fett is now in production, this makes it pretty much certain that season 3 of the main show will arrive in 2022.

That means The Mandalorian now has three spin-offs, along with the upcoming Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic. Expect these shows to all converge in some kind of unnamed event at some point in the future.

The story goes on

Spoilers if you're reading this but haven't watched last week's episode of The Mandalorian, but the teaser sting showed Boba Fett and Fennec Shand taking over Jabba the Hutt's old palace on Tatooine. This meant executing its incumbent leader – Bib Fortuna, who'd grown a little overweight in the intervening years since the events of Return of the Jedi.

It's our hope, then, that this show will take us further into the Star Wars universe's criminal underbelly – something we thought The Mandalorian might do before it debuted, until we all learned it was about a gruff man with a heart of gold guarding a magical space baby.