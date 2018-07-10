The LG gram: light in your backpack, but not light on battery power or performance

School books weight a lot. A mountain of homework weights a lot. Throw that all into a backpack, and school can start to hurt. Then there’s the heavy feeling you get in your gut when you go to class with your weighty backpack only to find the laptop you need to take notes on has a near-dead battery. For the new school year, know that LG’s ultra-light LG gram is here to help.

Thanks to the LG gram’s compact, lightweight design and its long-lasting battery, you can go back to school assured that your laptop won’t just be one more thing weighing you down.

Instead, it’ll sit light in your backpack. The fact that you’ll be able to leave your laptop charging cable at home will just make your load even lighter. And, its fast computing performance will help you burn through your homework.

The LG gram is LG’s sleek, magnesium-framed, lightweight laptop. The 14-inch model measures just 12.7 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches and weighs only 995 grams (2.2lbs) - yes, the LG gram is so light that it’s most appropriately measured in grams. With its reduced bezels, the LG gram still manages to pack in a big 14-inch display despite its small dimensions.

Just because the LG gram is small and lightweight doesn’t mean it’s cutting corners. The top-spec model packs a capable and efficient Intel Core i7-8550U and a compact M.2 SSD with 512GB of storage, so you’ll get high performance without having to worry about draining your battery too quickly. The LG gram boasts all-day battery life, with an average of up to 17.5 hours in tests. Hopefully, you never have that much schoolwork in a day.

That Core i7 processor pairs nicely with 8GB (upgradable to 16GB) of DDR4 memory for snappy multi-tasking when you need to juggle essays, research, and the occasional YouTube video to keep your sanity. And, when it’s time for those videos, you’ll be able to get even more out of the LG gram.

The large 14-inch display is not only touchscreen but also a Full HD IPS LCD panel, giving you crisp imagery and wide viewing angles fit for sharing. But, when you watch alone, you can take advantage of the built-in support for DTS Headphone: X surround sound for headphones. If you want to share your screen with more people, you can connect to a TV or monitor via HDMI and use the laptop’s speakers or even connect to a Bluetooth speaker.

We had a chance to review the 15.6-inch LG gram model, and it impressed us. The 14-inch LG gram takes everything we loved and packs it into an even more portable design.

Now, you might be thinking that with a laptop this small and lightweight, it could be easy to forget it’s even in your backpack. And if you’re anything like us, you probably don’t treat your backpack as carefully as you’d treat your shiny new laptop. Not to worry, though. The LG gram is built with your hectic, potentially haphazard school life in mind.

The LG gram was subjected to and passed seven of the MIL_STD_810G ruggedness tests. If you want to see for yourself, LG has a video of the durability tests . It can handle a lot. The occasional tumble? Yes. A cold winter night left out in a car? Yes. A hot summer day left out in that same car? Yep. The point is you shouldn’t let the LG gram’s small, svelte design fool you; it’s ready for a rough ride in your backpack and all the way through your school year.

