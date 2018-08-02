Best Australian broadband & NBN plans compared: Updated August 2018

It can be tough to find the right broadband plan for your home because there are so many options. If the NBN rollout has finally brought fibre broadband to your area, should you actually get it right away? Or should you opt for the Cable plan that could get you speeds of up to 100Mbps instead (provided you actually have the option to do so)? And what if you only have access to good-old ADSL? Whatever service you currently have, we reckon we can get you a great broadband deal.

It's important to note these recommendations do not take into consideration other factors which could make certain deals a better option for you. For instance, do you already have a Telstra mobile plan and home phone line? If so, combining them with a Telstra cable or ADSL connection on the same Telstra bill could save you money overall. We'll leave these decisions to you, though.

On this page, you'll find a list of our recommended broadband deals separated into three types of connection: ADSL, cable and NBN (aka fibre). We'll update this page regularly when offers change or new ones become available, so it’s worth coming back to this article when you're ready to sign up for a new plan.

When applying for new broadband deals, make sure you're not already signed up to a contract you can't get out of – most broadband contracts are on 12 or 18 month terms, so it's important to contact your current provider before committing to anything else.

Another thing worth noting is some services may not be available in your area. If a particular deal seems good to you, head over to the provider's website to find out if it's available at your address.

Another notable recent development is that some providers have scrapped separate line rental charges, so others could also follow suit in the coming months.

Now let's get to the best broadband deals of August 2018!

Best ADSL deals

ADSL customers have a number of great options on offer, ranging from a sensible amount of data to straight up unlimited downloads. Depending on the amount of data you're likely to use each month, you'll almost certainly be able to find a great broadband deal to suit your needs.

$40-$50

Belong | 100GB | ADSL2+ | No contracts | $40 a month (+$60 setup fee) | Telstra network | For just $40 a month with no lock-in contracts, Belong is offering customers unlimited data with some conditions. First, you'll need an existing Telstra phone line, and secondly, there is a small $60 setup fee involved. If this deal is available in your area, it's certainly a good option to look into. Minimum cost for the first months: $100

View this deal

$50-$70

Optus | Unlimited | ADSL2+ | No contracts | $60 a month (+$200 setup fee) | Optus network | This deal, which is available exclusively online, offers unlimited data on the Optus network for $60 with a $200 setup fee. The deal includes a Wi-Fi modem. Minimum cost for the first month: $260

View this deal

$70+

iiNet | Unlimited | ADSL2+ | 24-month contract| $79 a month ($59.95 setup fee) | Telstra network | A terrific option for those who don't want to get stuck in contract, iiNet offers 'Liimiteless' downloads for only $79 a month (after a one-off $59.95 setup fee). It also includes 'pay as you go' calls and a Fetch Premium TV Bundle & 1 Channel Pack. Minimum cost of the first month: $1,919.76

View this deal

Best cable deals

If sturdiness and incredible speed is what you're after, cable is a good option for those who can get it. Offering speeds of up to a whopping 100Mbps, cable can be a suitable alternative to fibre connections, depending on your plan. Unlike ADSL, you don't need a phone line and your monthly quota is generally high. That said, you can experience decreased bandwidth during peak usage hours.

$40-$60

Optus | Unlimited | Cable | no lock-in contract| $60 a month (+$200 setup fee) | Though it comes with a hefty $200 upfront fee, it's hard to beat Optus' unlimited cable internet plan, which has no lock-in contract, for only $60 a month. This 60 Plan Cable M2M option also includes a free Wi-Fi modem. Minimum cost for the first month: $260.

View this deal

$60-$80

Optus | Unlimited | Cable| 24 month contract | $80 a month ($0 setup fee) | Just like the ADSL version of this plan, Optus' 80 Plan Cable gives you the security and service consistency of a large provider, and offers unlimited data for $80 a month on a 24 month contract. It also includes an advanced AC Wi-Fi modem and a Yes TV by Fetch Mighty set top box. Minimum total cost over 24 months: $1,920.

View this deal

Telstra | Unlimited | Cable| 24 month contract | $99 a month ($99 setup fee) | Slightly more expensive than Optus' unlimited cable offering, Telstra's equivalent also offers access to Telstra Air's free Wi-Fi network, as well as a Telstra TV set-top box with Foxtel Now on a 24-month contract. Ideal for those who can't get the Optus package in their area. Minimum total cost over 24 months: $2,475.

View this deal

Best fibre (NBN) deals

After years of waiting, many Australians are now finding that the NBN has finally reached their area. If you do have access to a fibre connection, you may want to consider one of the plans below. Each one offers unlimited data, with the price difference basically reflecting the speed you'll be getting.

$40-$60

Optus | Unlimited | NBN | no lock-in contract| $60 a month (+$200 setup fee) | Afraid of NBN commitment? Optus' M2M 60 Plan is a good option for those who want unlimited data at an affordable price but don't want to sign any contracts. Max speed is 12mbps. A Wi-Fi modem is included. Minimum cost for the first month: $260

View this deal

$60-$80

Optus | Unlimited | NBN | no lock-in contract | $80 a month ($200 setup fee) | Much like the previous deal, only the extra $20 you'll be paying per month will raise your max speed to 25mbps and get you a Mighty Fetch TV thrown in for good measure. Minimum cost for the first month: $280

View this deal

$80+

iiNet |Unlimited | NBN | no lock-in contract | $99.99 a month ($59.95 setup fee) | Offering unlimited downloads at a potential speed of up to 100Mbps (but typically around the 87.2Mbps speed range) for just under $100 a month, it's hard to go past iiNet's 'Liimitless' NBN100 data plan. Comes with a Fetch TV set top box as an added bonus. Minimum cost for 24-months: $2,399.76

View this deal