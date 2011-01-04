Samsung overhauls 9-Series 3D TV aesthetic

Samsung's latest 3D TVs will offer consumers a snazzy new design: a 9-series TV with a bezel that morphs into the base.

It may not be to everyone's taste, but the new look would certainly add a shark-like design element to the corner of your living room.

Unfortunately, technical specs are a bit thin on the ground, but the display is said to be an LED-backlit LCD.

A lot to live up to

Samsung's existing top-end 3D TV, the Samsung UE55C900, also offers LED-backlighting and a ridiculously slim form as well as Wi-Fi connection via a dongle.

It may not be as thrilling to the eye as the new model, but it did garner a full five-star review when we saw it in July last year; hot new design aside, the updated 9-series has plenty to live up to.

The new set will be unveiled at this year's CES, which kicks off in Las Vegas tomorrow.

via Samsung Tomorrow, 3D Display Info