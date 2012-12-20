Google's search results let you take a tour inside restaurants

Thinking of trying that new Italian around the corner? Well you might be able to have a look inside without leaving the house, thanks to Google's Business Photos feature.

The feature was launched back in September as part of Google Maps, but Google has only just brought it to search results. So search for said Italian, and the option to have a look inside will show up alongside it on the results page.

It's not just a quick peek either. It's a full 360-degree panorama, so you can get a real feel for a place before you decide to pay it a visit.

Just click "see inside" next to the business on the search page, and you'll be taken inside for a tour.

Indoor Street View

The snaps are uploaded by Google's "trusted photographers" rather than the business owners themselves. You can wander around them just like in Google Street View, meaning it's the closest you can get to being in the shop without leaving the house.

Businesses can upload their own snaps instead of using those from Google's approved photographers, but users won't be able to walk around them.

Google has included business in the US, Australia, the UK, New Zealand, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Canada.

Via CNET