Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is a sportier version of last year’s best smartwatch

Around half a year since we saw Samsung’s Galaxy Watch, the company has come back with its next generation smartwatch called the Galaxy Watch Active that aims to offer a sportier look and feel to its wearable line.

The Galaxy Watch Active has slimmer design than the Galaxy Watch as it drops the rotating bezel in favor of a small gap between the screen and the body of the device.

It's also built with a type of aluminium that the company hasn't used before allowing it to be lighter. The watch is also waterproof up to 5 meters.

We’ve yet to learn whether the company will offer two sizes of this watch like it did with the Galaxy Watch. Previous rumors have suggested it has a 1.3-inch display with a 360 x 360 resolution, but Samsung has yet to confirm that.

Sporty follow up

Image 1 of 4 Image Credit: Samsung Image 2 of 4 Image Credit: Samsung Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

It's also running Tizen software. That has been switched up a little this time though as the company has included its own One user interface, like we’ve seen on the Samsung Galaxy products.

This is the first time it's being included on a wearable, and it seems it's the company's latest attempt to make a clear and easy to use software skin.

There's a new heart rate sensor that will monitor your stress levels as well as the normal fitness stats from your heart.

It's expected the watch is running the same Exynos 9110 chipset we saw inside the last-gen watch, so it should have enough power to get you through the average day with ease. We also believe the watch will have a 230mAh battery, if rumors are to be believed where but we've yet to learn how much RAM it’ll have.

We’re live at the Samsung Galaxy S10 launch now where the watch has just been unveiled, and if we get time to try out the device at the show you can be sure we’ll have our first thoughts on the site as quickly as possible.

We don’t currently have a clear idea of the price or the release date of the Galaxy Watch Active.