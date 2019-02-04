Samsung Galaxy S10 might be more powerful than we thought

There’s no doubt that the Samsung S10 will be a powerful phone, but early benchmarks for the version using the Exynos 9820 chipset (which is likely to land in most regions outside the US), came back with disappointing scores. However, a new benchmark has the sort of numbers we were hoping for.

Shared by leaker @UniverseIce, the new benchmark was found on Geekbench and reveals a single-core score of 4,472 and a multi-core one of 10,387.

That actually marginally beats a Geekbench listing for the Snapdragon 855 version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (the version likely to land in the US), which came in with a single-core score of 3,413 and a multi-core result of 10,256. So the two chipsets could be more equal in terms of power than we previously thought.

High, but not the highest

These scores still aren’t quite a match for some Apple devices, with the iPhone XS for example getting a single-core score of 4,797 and a multi-core one 11,267 on Geekbench, but it’s not unusual for Apple phones to beat Android ones in benchmarks, and these latest scores come close.

This new Exynos 9820 listing also has higher scores than any Android device currently listed on the Geekbench database, suggesting that the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus will be more powerful than any current Android handset, just as we’d hope and expect.

We’ll be able to put the phones to the test for ourselves soon though, as the S10 range is landing on February 20.

Image Credit: TechRadar