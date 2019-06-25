Realme shares first picture taken with a 64MP camera smartphone

When it comes to smartphone cameras, there are a few factors which make a phone 'the best', but one of the main points of comparison is the main sensor's megapixel count, which shows how high-quality the pictures taken will be – and it seems smartphone company Realme might be about to blow the competition out of the water.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth shared on Twitter a picture of a city across a bay, which you can see below, and it would look like any other smartphone picture if it weren't for the watermark in the bottom – "64MP AI Quad Camera".

The highest megapixel snapper we've seen on a smartphone so far is 48MP, which many modern devices have, although Samsung has announced it has developed a 64MP sensor for phones, which represents the next step up in terms of handset picture quality.

Realme is a Chinese smartphone company that's not had much of a UK presence yet, but if it launches a phone with a 64MP main camera, especially if it has other lenses as well, it could make a huge mark on the phone landscape.

The race to 64MP

We've seen a few rumors now that show us multiple companies are working to put 64MP snappers in their handsets – the question now is which will come out first?

Here's a glimpse of what this realme prototype can do. Even compared it with some other flagship model in a more premium price segment. Buckle up and #DareToLeap to some real exciting camera experience this year. pic.twitter.com/kVgz9griQyJune 25, 2019

Previously, we heard Xiaomi is working on a 64MP phone, based on lines of code in Xiaomi's proprietary user interface, although we don't know anything else about that phone.

We've also heard Samsung is considering a 64MP sensor for the Samsung Galaxy A70S, an updated model of the Samsung Galaxy A70, although we'd also expect to see it in future handsets from the company like the Samsung Galaxy S11.

The announcement from Realme, however, is the first actual confirmation we've got from a company that it's using the tech with a handset. Whether this means we're going to see a 64MP camera on a Realme handset first, or if it's just the company using social media to create an image of a cutting-edge brand, remains to be seen.