Phone cameras with 192MP are coming, says major smartphone player

Some of the most powerful phone cameras you can get today shoot pictures at 48MP – but Qualcomm, manufacturer of chipsets that power many smartphones, think you could soon be taking pictures with four time the resolution.

Speaking to Mysmartprice Judd Heape, senior director of product management at Qualcomm, confirmed that the chipsets the company produces support pictures of up to 192MP, a far cry from the resolution most cameras shoot with today.

It’s not only the company’s latest chipsets, like the Snapdragon 855 , that supports these ultra-high-resolution cameras either. Some of its mid-range processors like the Snapdragon 660 and 670 do too, which are traditionally in more affordable phones.

Qualcomm’s chipsets power a range of phones, from high-end handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S10 to more affordable phones like the Moto G7 , and the high-end phones tend to have impressive cameras, so it’s probably one of these phones that’ll eventually have a 192MP camera.

However, don’t expect to start snapping amazing pictures right away. 192MP isn’t something we’re expecting any time soon in smartphone cameras – at the moment the highest-resolution phones are around 48MP, like in the Honor View 20 , although newer phones are consistently improving.

While 192MP cameras may be a few years off, Heape did state he expects to see 64MP and even 100MP snappers in some phones by the end of the year.