Nokia teases we're in for 'more Lumia' at Build 2014

See? We weren't lying about there being more

What's this? An invite from Nokia to an event during Build 2014? Whatever could this mean?

Thankfully we don't have to strain our gray matter too hard. The Finnish phone maker also teased on the invitation to the April 2 event that we're in for "#moreLumia."

"Join us for more" is slathered across the invite, and if this means more hors d'oeuvres in addition to more phones, we're there.

We've heard rumors of new Nokia phones making their way to Microsoft's developer conference, but it seems a little bundle of Lumia is all but confirmed for the early April show.