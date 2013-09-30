Little wonder: sizing up the Samsung GALAXY S4 mini

There are plenty of reasons you might want a Samsung GALAXY S4. Aside from being one of the most powerful phones around, the Full HD Super AMOLED screen is simply breathtaking and it's incredibly slender at just 7.9mm.

That said, it's a top-of-the-range powerhouse, with that class-leading 5-inch display. However, some users may prefer a slightly smaller smartphone.

If you fall into that category, the Samsung GALAXY S4 mini offers all the charm of its bigger brother with a fraction of the real estate. Want to know more? Here are 10 ways Samsung GALAXY S4 mini could be your perfect solution.

1. It's a mini GALAXY S4; surely that's enough?

It's smaller and lighter, but it doesn't skimp on specs

It all starts with the design – the Samsung GALAXY S4 mini looks like its big brother made slightly smaller. This means it delivers a cohesive look and feel, without sacrificing on build quality or elegance.

With its 4.3-inch display, it also uses the same Super AMOLED screen technology as the GALAXY S4, and thanks to Samsung's TouchWiz inside, atop Android 4.2, it delivers an impressively high-quality experience.

This means the Samsung GALAXY S4's suite of applications is on board too, including Story Album, S Health and S Translate.

2. A screen that pops, without bursting your pockets

It might be smaller, but the S4 mini has the same eye-popping Super AMOLED screen tech as its bigger brother

While 4.3 inches was flagship-size for smartphone screens a couple of years ago, the Samsung GALAXY S4 has introduced a 5-inch display to the Samsung GALAXY range.

This makes for the most immersive screen experience around while still being incredibly thin and lightweight.

But what if you're not looking for that large screen experience, but still want a high-end, high-quality phone?

Cue the Samsung GALAXY S4 mini. It couples qHD resolution with a 4.3-inch screen for a superb balance of size and quality. This means the phone also maintains the Samsung GALAXY S4's 16:9 aspect ratio – perfect for video on the go.

Thanks to its Super AMOLED screen technology, colours pop and blacks are incredibly deep, while its smaller footprint means the GALAXY S4 mini will easily fit in any palm, pocket or clutch bag.

3. Perfect for video

The perfect screen proportions for viewing your favourite videos

The 16:9 aspect ratio screen isn't wasted on the GALAXY S4 mini. In addition to the on-board video player – loaded up with codecs for maximum movie playback with minimum fuss – the Samsung GALAXY S4 mini supports all your favourite streaming services.

For TV buffs, there's BBC iPlayer, ITV Player and 4oD, while Netflix offers movies and box sets to subscribers. Your own movie files should also be supported by Samsung's video player – so load up the internal memory or microSD card for massive amounts of entertainment in a mini, yet mighty, package.

4. It's big on the inside

Generous storage plus space for a microSD card means you'll never run out of room

Yes indeed: that's a microSD card you see there, just waiting to add its memory to that of your smartphone. In fact you can complement the 8GB of internal memory within the Samsung GALAXY S4 mini with up to a further 64GB. So a potential of 72GB in total, plenty of room for all your photos, MP3s and videos.

How many? Around 55,000 photos, 18,000 MP3s, 100 standard-definition movies or 45 HD movies – so you need never be bored again.

5. Faster than your average phone

4G, LTE, whatever you want to call it, is fast and the Samsung GALAXY S4 mini supports it

LTE, or 4G, delivers broadband internet speeds on the go. This is perfect for the intuitive web browser experience, vast array of apps on offer and the many streaming video services available.

So while most LTE phones come in larger packages and with larger price tags, the Samsung GALAXY S4 mini will leave you future-proofed without bursting your pocket, or breaking the bank.

6. Light camera action

It may be slim, but the camera is still one of the best in the business

Coupling a high-resolution 8-megapixel sensor with Samsung's famously intuitive user interface and a pocket-friendly form factor, the Samsung GALAXY S4 mini really does offer a great, but lightweight, package.

Eight megapixels is a perfect resolution to print images larger than A4 – or to get them printed out using Samsung Story Album – and it's easy to share your pics on Facebook or other social media sites.