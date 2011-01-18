10% of mobile users to suck up 90% of data

One in ten smartphone users suck up over 90 per cent of mobile data, according to a new study.

Research from video traffic management company Bytemobile also claims that 60 per cent of all mobile data traffic in 2011 will be video.

Data caps for UK users

Networks are moving to introduce mobile data caps and limits on data tariffs, with T-Mobile recently slashing its data tariffs to 500MB from up to 3GB per month.

Comparison website Top10.com says that O2 and Vodafone are the UK networks that currently offer users the fastest 3G data speeds at 2.9Mb and 2.82Mb, respectively.

Three is one of the only UK operators to have recently cut its data caps, in an attempt to appeal to those users that want unlimited data on their smartphones.

'Smart capacity' solutions

Harry Jones, Director of Top10.com said: "3G speeds will become increasingly important and so the networks will need to be on top of their games if they want to retain and grow market share."

Bytemobile says that "operators will add 'smart capacity' solutions this year in order to cope with increasing data demand from customers".

TechRadar has contacted O2, Three, Vodafone and Bytemobile for further comment on this story, so stay tuned for updates.

Via The Telegraph