T-Mobile mobile data allowance halved

T-Mobile is set to reduce its data allowance for smartphones to 500MB from 1 February.

Most T-Mobile contracts previously offered a 1GB limit so the reduction sees customers entitled to half the data they had before.

As T-Mobile Android contracts were offered with 3GB of data per month, we're waiting to hear back from the operator about whether the T-Mobile Android data allowance has also been slashed to 500MB.

No to mobile video on your mobile

Despite having all the capability, the memory, the battery life and super-slick screens made for watching video clips while you're out and about, T-Mobile wants you to keep video in the home.

T-Mobile helpfully (and not at all militantly) states: "If you want to download, stream and watch video clips, save that stuff for your home broadband."

Internet browsing, however, is still all right with the network: "So remember our Mobile Broadband and internet on your phone service is best used for browsing which means looking at your favourite websites like Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, BBC News and more, checking your email and looking for information."

The news comes less than a month after Three's announcement that it will be offering true unlimited data on its One Plan tariff.

You'd think that one half of Everything Everywhere could be a little more generous with its data but unfortunately for T-Mobile customers, it seems not.

Via Eurodroid