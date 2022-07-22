Oppo Find X6: what we want to see

Audio player loading…

The Oppo Find X6 could be one of the best phones of 2023 – or at least the Oppo Find X6 Pro might be. After all, the Oppo Find X5 Pro is currently taking up a spot on our list of the best phones, so there’s every chance its successor will do the same.

This upcoming line doesn’t have the same level of hype around it as the likes of the OnePlus 11, let alone the Samsung Galaxy S23 or iPhone 14, but there’s every chance it will be able to compete with them in terms of specs and performance, so the Oppo Find X6 is worth paying attention to.

So far, we haven’t heard much about this phone (or its likely Pro and Lite siblings), but we have heard a few things, all of which you’ll find below – and we’ll add to this article as soon as we hear more.

We’ve also included a list of the things we most want from the Oppo Find X6 line, to make it as good as possible.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next line of flagship Oppo phones

The next line of flagship Oppo phones When is it out? Probably March 2023

Probably March 2023 How much will it cost? Unknown

While there’s no news on the Oppo Find X6’s release date yet we can take a good guess, as the Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X3 lines (there was no Find X4) went on sale in March of their launch years.

So March 2023 seems highly likely for the Oppo Find X6 – along probably with the Oppo Find X6 Pro and Oppo Find X6 Lite, since the standard model, Pro and Lite were all announced at the same time in the Find X5 line.

The actual announcement could be in late February though, as it was with the Find X5 series. But either way, sometime towards the end of the first quarter of 2023 seems very likely for when we’ll see the Oppo Find X6.

The Find X6 will probably land a year after the Find X5 (Image credit: Future)

There’s no information on what the Oppo Find X6 line might cost, but the phones could have similar prices to the current models.

For reference then the Oppo Find X5 starts at £749 / AU$1,399 (around $920), the Find X5 Pro costs £1,049 / AU$1,799 (roughly $1,285), and the Oppo Find X5 Lite costs £399 / AU$799 (around $490).

The lack of US pricing is because Oppo doesn’t have much presence in the US, so don’t count on easily being able to buy the Find X6 line there.

In any case, the prices above probably won’t be exactly right for the upcoming models, but we doubt the Find X6 line will be much more expensive, as the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro are already on the pricey side for the specs they offer.

Oppo Find X6: news and leaks

The Oppo Find X6 might charge incredibly fast, as Oppo has unveiled both 150W and 240W charging tech – though it hasn’t confirmed that either technology will appear in this line of phones. The latter though can fully charge a 4,500mAh battery in just 9 minutes.

According to Nikkei Asia (opens in new tab) meanwhile, Oppo might start putting its own chipsets in smartphones from either 2023 or 2024, so there’s a chance these could be ready in time for the Oppo Find X6 line. Current models use a mix of Snapdragon and Dimensity chipsets, which are the main two chipset lines used by most Android phone makers.

It’s unclear whether Oppo’s own chipsets would be any better, but this switch could help the company avoid shortages and disruptions.

Oppo Find X6: what we want to see

The Oppo Find X5 line is largely impressive, but there are certainly ways that the Oppo Find X6 series could be a lot better, including the following.

1. A longer distance zoom

Even the Oppo Find X5 Pro has a disappointing zoom (Image credit: Future)

While the Oppo Find X5 Pro is a top-tier smartphone in many ways, it’s lacking on the zoom front, with just a 2x optical zoom. Most high-end handsets have at least three times, and some such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra go all the way up to 10x.

So we’d like to see at least 3x zoom on the Oppo Find X6 Pro – but even longer distance optical zoom, or a range of zoom levels, would be better. Ideally those changes would also come to the standard Find X6, as the Find X5 is stuck at 2x optical zoom as well.

2. Lower prices

The entire Oppo Find X5 line is quite expensive for what you get, particularly considering that Oppo doesn’t quite have the brand name appeal of Samsung or Apple. So if the company really wants to compete in 2023 then we’d like to see lower prices for its next wave of phones.

That’s especially true for the Find X6 and Find X6 Pro, as they’re sure to be competing with heavy hitters like the Samsung Galaxy S23 line and the OnePlus 11 Pro.

3. Water resistance

The Oppo Find X5 lacks water resistance (Image credit: Future)

The Oppo Find X5 Pro has water resistance, but the standard Oppo Find X5 doesn’t, despite carrying a fairly high-end price.

We can live with no water resistance on the Lite model, but we really want to see some on both the Oppo Find X6 and the Find X6 Pro, as many rivals at these sorts of prices do have it, and when you’re spending that sort of money you don’t want to have to fear a little rain.

4. A microscope camera

The Oppo Find X3 Pro had an unusual camera setup in that it included a microscope camera, which let you take super-close-up pictures of tiny details. We were disappointed to find this absent from the Find X5 line, as while it’s a bit of a novelty it works well and helped the Find X3 Pro’s cameras stand out.

So we’d love to see it make a return – perhaps with some improvements – for the Oppo Find X6 line.

5. Wider availability

The Oppo Find X5 and its siblings aren’t sold in the US, which is a real shame, as they’re excellent smartphones that are sure to appeal to many people there.

It’s probably unlikely that the situation will change for the Oppo Find X6, as gaining a foothold in the country likely isn’t easy, but we’d love to see Oppo try.