One of the world's best web hosting services is running a huge 70% sale now

In a competitive market, web hosting platforms are constantly trying to outshine one another by dropping their prices and offering new features. And our #2 favorite web hosting provider in the world - HostGator - is no exception.

HostGator is currently offering a massive 70% off all of its annual shared hosting packages. So that means you can get your website up and running for as little as just $2.08 per month. Ideal if you're using these peculiar times to get a new small business venture off the ground, or are ready to show the world what you've been doing with your newly found spare time. HostGator will also add free domain registration to sweeten the deal further.

HostGator says that all you have to do is enter the coupon code MAY70 at the checkout when you go to purchase. But actually, it seems that the discount has already been applied when you click through...nice and easy!

Below we explain more on this HostGator sale, so you can see all the features you get for that meagre spend. But you need to be aware that this offer is only available for a limited time - you'll need to hurry and snap up this deal, as it is only valid until this Thursday, May 21.

This web hosting bargain from HostGator:

HostGator Hatchling plan | 3 years | from $2.08 per month

HostGator's entry-level plan still has teeth, and the price is hard to refuse. $2.08 a month gets you three years' worth of web hosting on a single domain (that you can register absolutely free), together with a free SSL Certificate for secure hosting and no limits on bandwidth. Ideal if you're dipping your toe in web hosting waters for the very first time.

HostGator Baby plan | 3 years | from $2.98 per month

The provider's 'recommended plan' costs just a little bit more per month, but allows you unlimited domains. That makes it the ideal upgrade if you're sold on HostGator's features but know you'll want more than one site to manage. You don't have to sign up for the full 36 months - you can go as short as a one-month plan - but the price starts to rise if you go for a shorter term.

HostGator Business plan | 3 years | from $4.48 per month

OK, so HostGator isn't messing around with its most fully-featured plan. You get all the goodness of the above options, but the provider throws in free SEO tools to get you the best visibility possible on Google, as well as a dedicated IP for your sites and TrustLogo® Site Seal to display on your websites. And all still for less than $5/£4 per month.

NOTE: OFFER ENDS ON THURSDAY, MAY 21 AT 11.59PM CT