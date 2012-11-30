Optus, Telstra and Vodafone selling iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular model

Just like we saw with the launch of the iPad 4, the Australian telcos have jumped up and down in excitement to release the 4G iPad mini on contracts of 12 and 24 months.

The miniaturised iPad launched earlier this month without the fanfare of many Apple product releases. Initially, only the Wi-Fi version was available, but now stocks of the cellular version have obviously come in.

All three carriers are offering the device, although only Optus is selling it over a 12 month contract, with both Telstra and Vodafone sticking to 24 month plans.

More expensive

While the advantage of buying the device on contract is the lack of an upfront payment and the inclusion of monthly data, it does end up significantly more expensive.

Across all three carriers, the minimum cost you can expect to pay for the 7-inch tablet on contract is $744.60, getting the 16GB version on Optus over 12 months.

Buying the device outright will set you back $509, which is a significantly cheaper option. A prepaid data SIM over 12 months will set you back less than the $235 difference.

Obviously plans vary across carriers, but the cheapest option for Optus is $41 a month for the 16GB device over 24 months, including 2GB of data. The 64GB iPad mini with 20GB of data will cost $90.15 a month.

Vodafone prices start at $40 a month for 2GB of data and a 16GB iPad mini over 24 months. Vodafone is only ranging the 16GB and 32GB versions, so its most expensive plan is $82 a month including the 32GB version and 18GB of data.

Telstra plans start at $41 a month for 1GB of data and a 16GB device, and range up to $105 a month for the 64GB tablet with 15GB of data.