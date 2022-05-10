DJI Mini 3 Pro launch live blog: DJI's exciting drone has officially landed

Refresh

So, that's a wrap for this liveblog. The DJI Mini 3 Pro has lived up to its leak-powered hype and is, in our book, the best compact drone you can buy right now. If you need a tiny, flying camera to take with you on adventures, it certainly justifies that price tag – although those on a budget should certainly still consider the DJI Mini 2. We're in the process of testing what will likely be the Mini 3 Pro's main rival, the Autel Evo Nano+, so look out for a comparison between those compact powerhouses soon. But for now, that's all of our early thoughts on DJI's biggest launch of the year so far – we'll likely see you in the pre-order queue. (Image credit: DJI)

Are there any downsides to the Mini 3 Pro? Our review had very few complaints. We found there to be a "a small loss of sharpness towards the edges of the frame when shooting stills", but this is pretty standard for drones of this size. There were also "lateral chromatic aberrations visible along high-contrast subject edges", but this again was only a minor fault. Strangely, the Mini 3 Pro also lacks an ADS-B chip, which means it doesn't have AirSense tech for warning you about low-flying planes. But otherwise, aside from the understandably limited battery life of its standard battery, the only real issue with the Mini 3 Pro is its price tag. If you see it as a premium compact camera with wings, though, then it certainly isn't overpriced considering its feature set. (Image credit: Future)

How about battery life? In some regions, the Mini 3 Pro is available with an Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, which increases the official flight time to 47 minutes. But this is an optional extra – in all regions, the main bundles include a standard battery that has a quoted flight time of 34 minutes. In the real world, once you've factored in the battery life you need for Return to Home and varying weather conditions, that standard battery will give you a usable flight time that's closer to 20-25 minutes. This means that the Flight Battery Plus, which is available in regions outside the EU, could be worth the upgrade – as long as you don't mind going over the 250g weight limit, which pushes the Mini 3 Pro into a different drone class. (Image credit: Future)

One of the DJI Mini 3 Pro's other big improvements – tri-directional obstacle-avoidance – leaves us in a slight quandary about how to categorize the drone. Those sensors are particularly handy for beginners, or those who simply want to focus on their photography and videography. But they also raise its price tag to professional levels. Our DJI Mini 3 Pro review calls these sensors a "huge leap" for DJI's Mini series, and they are crucial in unlocking new automated features like subject-tracking and QuickShots. All of these modes work well, so if you like the idea of leaving your drone to do the flying, then you should likely get the Mini 3 Pro over the Mini 2, depending on your budget. The Mini 2 does, though, remain an excellent mini drone.

Another highlight of the DJI Mini 3 Pro is its new optional RC controller. Unfortunately for those who were hoping to avoid the temptation of buying its priciest bundle, it makes quite a big difference to the flying experience. Aside from the fact that the DJI RC doesn't kidnap your phone, it offers a large, clear 5.5-inch touchscreen with a decent 700-nit brightness, which is enough for most conditions. It also gives you a much faster set-up, as all you need to do to start flying is screw in the thumbsticks. Why must you tempt us, DJI? (Image credit: Future)

Want a closer look at the DJI Mini 3 Pro's video quality? Check out our real of sample footage below. Unfortunately, ND filters weren't available for the drone while we were testing it, so the 4K footage may look a little choppy due to the fast shutter speeds needed to balance out that bright f/1.7 lens. But look beyond this, and you can see that video quality is excellent overall, with impressive dynamic range and detail. It doesn't offer 10-bit color depth, so those looking for lots of editing leeway should check out the DJI Air 2S instead. But you do get the option to shoot in the flat D-Cinelike format for color-grading afterwards.

Time to pick out some of our favorite features of the DJI Mini 3 Pro (followed by some of our gripes). Firstly, that new camera is excellent. Our review concludes that "the Mini 3 Pro's ISO handling is, without a doubt, excellent". There's very little noise visible in raw files all the way up to ISO 6400, while it's much better than the DJI Mini 2 in low light, too. This is thanks to the combination of dual native ISO (a sensor technology we've seen in cameras, which means it effectively has two native ISO settings) and that bright f/1.7 aperture. As you can see, this produces some impressive results. (Image credit: Future)

This just in from DJI. We wanted to know if its new DJI RC controller is compatible with other DJI drones and if the controller might be sold separately in the future. DJI told us: "The DJI RC is currently only compatible with the Mini 3 Pro. We’re very proud of the new DJI RC, and we’re going to evaluate customer reaction and market demand as we decide how to expand its availability". So... that's a maybe? It's a shame that existing DJI owners won't be able buy that lovely controller for their own drones, but it sounds like DJI is hinting that this could change in the future. (Image credit: DJI)

Time to let you in on a secret – we've been flying DJI's new drone for a few weeks now. You can read all of our conclusions, and watch our 4K sample footage, in our DJI Mini 3 Pro review. Want the short version? Our review concludes that the Mini 3 Pro is the "best compact drone you can buy right now", a "huge leap" for DJI's Mini series and that its "image quality is incredibly good for such a small and lightweight drone". Really, the only drawback is that price tag – and if that's too steep, a quick look at DJI's store has confirmed that the DJI Mini 2 is still available for its usual price tag of $449 / £419 / AU$749. (Image credit: Future)

So, how much does the DJI Mini 3 Pro cost and when can you buy it? There are three bundles available in DJI's store, with pre-orders starting now ahead of shipping on May 17. If you already have a DJI controller, you can buy the Mini 3 Pro without a controller for $669 / £639 / AU$989. The more popular bundle will likely be the one that comes with the DJI RC-N1 controller (the one that cradles your phone), which costs $759 / £709 / AU$1,119. Got your eye on that new DJI RC controller? That Mini 3 Pro bundle costs $909 / £859 / €829. Which sounds a lot, but then it's still cheaper than the DJI Air 2S with a standard DJI RC-N1 controller. Decisions, decisions... (Image credit: DJI)

DJI's livestream was a short-but-sweet introduction to the DJI Mini 3 Pro, but DJI has just published a more in-depth look at the drone below. The video by Denis Barbas shows off some of the impressive (and no doubt, color-graded) footage you can get from DJI's new compact drone. It's pretty clear that, in the right hands, it's certainly capable of living up to that 'Pro' moniker.

It's official – the DJI Mini 3 Pro is here, and it weighs under 249g, has 4K HDR video, vertical shooting and, tri-directional obstacle sensing, ActiveTrack 4.0, MasterShots, digital zoom, Hyperlapse, 4K/60p video and more. (Image credit: DJI)

It's T-minus five minutes until the DJI Mini 3 Pro launch – time to sneak off to a meeting room, grab some sweet chilli popcorn and tune into the exciting lift-off. If you've mislaid the link, DJI's livestream will be kicking off here or in the video below. We'll see you in there.

It seems the DJI Mini 3 Pro drones are all boxed up and ready to ship, which mildly calms my concerns about stock and availability. If the Mini 3 Pro lives up to its billing though, it'll likely be a very popular drone – so a quick pre-order seems wise if you want to avoid delays. The other big question for those of us who can't quite justify DJI's latest flying camera, is what will happen to the DJI Mini 2 after 2pm? It was apparently removed from Amazon's US and Canada stores recently, but we'll be keeping a close eye on DJI's store to see it's still there after 2pm – and if it might even get a price cut. (Image credit: DJI)

Oh dear, a recent Argos listing (picked up by DroneDJ, and now taken down) had the DJI Mini 3 Pro with the new RC controller listed for £859. That's around $1,000 or AU$1,500. It's an exciting drone, but that is a big jump up from the DJI Mini 2, which arrived for $449 / £419 / AU$749 in 2020. Looks like I'll probably need to sell something first –now, where's that cat? (Image credit: DroneDJ)

The DJI Mini 3 Pro has been leakier than a sieve, but that doesn't mean there aren't lots of things we don't know about the drone. Our list of unanswered questions includes the below. It's likely that some of these will be answered by DJI's livestream, but others could require some digging – and we'll have our trusty shovel on standby to help unearth any remaining answers. When will the DJI Mini 3 Pro actually be shipping?

Will the new DJI RC controller be compatible with other DJI drones?

Will accessories like ND (Neutral Density) filters and prop guards push the Mini 3 Pro's weight over 250g?

Will the rumored larger battery be available to buy everywhere?

Have all of the pre-orders just sold out while we've been asking unnecessary questions?

Time for a recap of exactly what we're expecting from the DJI Mini 3 Pro, based on the many rumors so far. According to various leaks, which you can read in our DJI Mini 3 Pro rumor round-up, the drone will likely come with five big upgrades on the DJI Mini 2: a larger 1/1.3in sensor, new obstacle-avoidance sensors, subject-tracking skills (which were a big miss on its predecessor), that new DJI RC controller and a new battery. Looking for a more granular specs breakdown? Check out the sheet below, courtesy of Jasper Ellens and Roland Quandt on Twitter. Naturally, there'll be Ocusync 3.0 connectivity, along with an f/1.7 lens that should be mean usable video when the sun goes down... The one thing that was still missing in all of these was the #specificationsheet of the #Mini3Pro. I especially thank @rquandt for this.If you want even more info. Join the community at https://t.co/r7tqJekV5hThanks for following and please #retweet this one to thank me 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sE6pcfbkP0May 3, 2022 See more

That new DJI RC controller is, for me, the most exciting feature of the Mini 3 Pro. Using your phone to fly a drone is far from ideal for lots of reasons (battery life, interruptions), but above all there's the friction it adds to your workflow. The latest leaks suggest the DJI RC will be a slightly stripped down version of the RC Pro that you can get with the DJI Mavic 3, though the lower-nits display should still be good enough for most conditions. The big question, though, is will the DJI RC be compatible with other DJI drones? That's something current DJI owners would dearly like to know, and we'll do out best to find out. About the DJI RC brightness, my source said it is lower nits than RC Pro , but it is enough for most of scenes pic.twitter.com/SaRB0BE1paMay 8, 2022 See more

One area where DJI really is excelling these days is pre-launch leaks. It's hard to beat the time when someone walked into a Best Buy and bought a DJI Mini 2 before it was announced in 2020, but DJI is trying to beat it with the Mini 3 Pro. So far, we've had the usual retailer leaks from the likes of Dutch retailer TopRC, which revealed most of its features, but in recent days a full unboxing appeared on YouTube courtesy of DM Productions. This doesn't tell us a huge amount we don't already know from earlier leaks, but it does give us a close look at the drone and, in particular the rather lovely new DJI RC controller.

Let's raise a magnifying glass to DJI's 'A Twist in the Plot' poster. Firstly, what does the image show? The rectangle with the curved corners is clearly a DJI lens, and the image shows this lens twisting. This is most likely referring to the Mini 3 Pro's strongly-rumored ability to shoot vertical video. Yes, Instagram and TikTok have won and vertical's video now an essential feature, but it's also a handy one for photographers. It was actually a much-loved feature on the original DJI Mavic Pro, so it'll be a popular new addition. As for the poster's water droplets? No idea. The Mini 3 Pro is unlikely to be water-resistant – but then again, perhaps DJI really is planning a twist in the plot. (Image credit: DJI)

Missed all of the DJI Mini 3 Pro leaks and rumors? Here's a quick recap: it's expected to be a premium successor to the DJI Mini 2, which is still an excellent drone. But what the Mini 3 Pro's expected to do is shoehorn in loads of missing features (like obstacle avoidance sensors) into another sub-250g shell. If so, that would be quite a feat of engineering. In fact, we reckon that's why the Mini 3 Pro has been slightly delay from its previously expected April launch date. It might have been supply chain issues – or DJI simply had to recruit some extra muscle to cram in those last features without the battery spilling out of its sides.