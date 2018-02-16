LG’s next flagship phone said to have a huge 6.1-inch screen

The LG G7 may never see the light of day, but that hasn’t stopped LG from working its next flagship phone with a June launch date window.

Currently codenamed “Judy”, the smartphone is said to feature a new design and will boast a expansive 6.1-inch screen. It’s also said to have the now-familiar tall 18:9 aspect ratio we’ve gotten used to ever since the LG G6 helped to introduce the screen format to the mainstream this time last year.

Digging more into the display tech specs scooped by VentureBeat, the screen will reportedly utilize an MLCD+ panel that pairs a big gain in brightness with 35% more efficiency compared to your average LCD screen.

New on the inside and out

Like the Samsung Galaxy S9 is rumored to, LG’s Judy phone will feature the new Snapdragon 845. If true, this will put LG on equal footing to the competition – something that the company struggled with last year until the LG V30 came along with the Snapdragon 835 in tow. But Judy may be quickly outpaced if it ships with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, as the leak notes.

LG’s upcoming flagship phone seems to be a crowd-pleaser in terms of features it offers – something the company has become increasingly good at – and is rumored to pack in IP68 protection, stereo speakers, wireless charging, and dual rear-facing cameras that feature the industry-best f/1.6 aperture.

Building off of the LG V30S, a reboot of last year’s hit phone that’s essentially confirmed to be shown off at MWC 2018, Judy will borrow its new camera AI and likely build upon it. Between the unique camera AI and f/1.6 aperture, it may have a shot at the best camera phone title.

While we don’t expect to hear anything new about this phone in Barcelona, it won’t take long now before future leaks to start coming in. But will it be enough to capture an audience in 2018? We’ll have to wait to find out.