Leaked benchmarks show AMD Ryzen 5000 beating Intel in single-core performance

AMD’s entire Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 CPU lineup have appeared on Cinebench where they have been shown to outperform Intel in single-core performance.

AMD first announced its Ryzen 5000 processors last week, at the time boasting that they will be the "fastest gaming CPUs in the world", a title long held by rival Intel.

It also claimed the lineup, comprising the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and Ryzen 5 5600X, would deliver 19% IPC gains, beating out Intel's Core 10900K when it comes to single-core performance.

These are bold claims, but if newly-leaked Cinebench R20 results via CPU monkey are anything to go by, the CPUs will live up to AMD’s promises.

In single-core performance, AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series processors take the four top spots, beating out its previous generation Ryzen 3000 processors and both Intel’s Tiger Lake and Comet-Lake S chips.

The 16-core, 32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X, for example, scored 641, while the Intel Core i9-10900K racked up 539 points in the same test. The Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and Ryzen 5 5600X scored 629, 612 and 604, respectively.

It’s a similar story when it comes to multi-core performance, with the Ryzen 9 5950X outperforming the 18-core, 36-thread Core i9-10980XE by 1,512 points.

The 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X scored 8,168 points, a sizeable increase over the Core i9-10900K (6,399), while the 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 7 5800X scored 5,724, besting the Intel Core 10700K (5,292).

Of course, these are early benchmarks and it’s unlikely these Cinebench scores tell the whole story. However, they do add to the excitement surrounding the Ryzen 5000 series ahead of its November 5 release.