AMD introduces dual V-cache processor aimed at heavier mixed workloads

Zen 5 architecture, paired with expanded cache, drives a new performance focus

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition records modest gains across creative software and compilation tasks

AMD has introduced its most advanced desktop processor so far, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition, with cache size now forming a central part of its performance strategy.

Jack Huynh, the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Computing and Graphics group at AMD, claims this is “the world’s first dual AMD 3D V-Cache technology enabled processor.”

The processor is built on the Zen 5 architecture and integrates 16 cores with a total cache of 208MB.

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Dual cache and real workload impact

AMD’s 3D V-Cache design stacks additional memory directly on top of the processor die, reducing the distance data must travel.

This approach is intended to improve latency and throughput in demanding applications.

With both chiplets now using this design, the company claims a measurable shift in responsiveness rather than a marginal upgr