'Performance without compromise': AMD debuts first dual 3D V-Cache Ryzen CPU in potential showdown against Threadripper and EPYC siblings
Dual chiplet design increases memory proximity for faster processing response
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- AMD introduces dual V-cache processor aimed at heavier mixed workloads
- Zen 5 architecture, paired with expanded cache, drives a new performance focus
- AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition records modest gains across creative software and compilation tasks
AMD has introduced its most advanced desktop processor so far, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition, with cache size now forming a central part of its performance strategy.
Jack Huynh, the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Computing and Graphics group at AMD, claims this is “the world’s first dual AMD 3D V-Cache technology enabled processor.”
The processor is built on the Zen 5 architecture and integrates 16 cores with a total cache of 208MB.Article continues below
Dual cache and real workload impact
AMD’s 3D V-Cache design stacks additional memory directly on top of the processor die, reducing the distance data must travel.
This approach is intended to improve latency and throughput in demanding applications.
With both chiplets now using this design, the company claims a measurable shift in responsiveness rather than a marginal upgr