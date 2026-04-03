Intel Core Ultra 270K Plus improves Adobe Premiere workflows by 15% over 9700X

Rendering in Cinebench and Blender achieves up to 23% faster results

250K Plus outperforms previous-generation AMD CPUs by roughly 35%

Intel’s latest Core Ultra 200S Plus series has drawn attention for delivering performance that is difficult to ignore, especially compared to older Intel models and some similarly priced AMD processors.

In testing by Puget Systems, the 270K Plus and 250K Plus both increase E-core counts, boost clocks, and raise maximum memory speeds, creating a tangible improvement over prior generations.

While AMD’s Ryzen 9 X3D chips remain strong in certain workloads, the new Intel chips close gaps in many professional applications.

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Performance in rendering and content creation

In CPU-based rendering in applications like Cinebench, V-Ray, and Blender, the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus demonstrates impressive results, performing up to 9% of the higher-priced 9950X3D, while frequently outpacing other CPUs in the same price bracket by up to 23%.

The 250K Plus also shows substantial gains, often matching or beating older high-end AMD chips, with improvements of about 35% over the 245K.

These performance improvements tie not just to additional cores but also to enhancements in memory latency and bandwidth.

In Adobe Premiere, the 270K Plus performs as well as or slightly better than previous high-end Intel models, offering a 15% advantage over the 9700X.