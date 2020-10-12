AMD Ryzen 5000 processors are coming to these older motherboards

One of the best things about AMD is that, unlike its competitor Intel, when it releases a new generation of CPUs, they are often supported by older motherboards, and that’s happened again with AMD’s new Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 processors.
As promised, many older AMD 500 series motherboards will be able to use the new Ryzen 5000 chips – though they will require a BIOS update first. The ComputerBase website has collected all the compatible motherboard and links to the updates, and we’ve replicated that below.
Some even older AMD 400 series motherboards will also get updates to support Zen 3 processors, but according to AMD, this won’t be until early 2021.
People with AMD 500 series motherboards should upgrade their BIOS to AGESA v2 1.0.8.0 or 1.1.0.0 or later for the new CPU launch on November 5.
Remember, however, that updating the BIOS of a motherboard should only be done carefully by people who know what they are doing, and once all the important data is backed up.
Easier upgrade
The fact that people with existing AMD motherboards will be able to simply swap out their current processor with a new Ryzen 5000 chip is great, as it means the upgrade process is significantly easier.
Simply swapping the processor is a much less complex and time-consuming process. It also makes upgrading much more affordable, as you don’t have to pay for a new motherboard.
In our view, this gives AMD the edge over Intel, because when Intel reveals a new generation of processors, you’ll usually need a new motherboard as well. It’s great to see AMD is carrying on with its own tradition.
Read on to find out which motherboards support the new chips, and where to download the BIOS firmware from.
Asus motherboards
- TUF Gaming A520M-Plus
- Prime A520M-A
- Prime A520M-E
- Prime A520M-K
- Pro A520; -C / CSM
- Prime B550-Plus
- Prime B550M-A (Wi-Fi)
- Prime B550M-A
- Prime B550M-K
- TUF Gaming B550-Plus
- TUF Gaming B550M-Plus
- TUF Gaming B550M-Plus (Wi-Fi)
- ROG Strix B550-A Gaming
- ROG Strix B550-I Gaming
- ROG Strix B550-F Gaming
- ROG Strix B550-F Gaming (Wi-Fi)
- ROG Strix B550-E Gaming
- Prime X570-P
- Prime X570-Pro
- Pro WS X570-ACE
- TUF Gaming X570-Plus
- TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi)
- TUF Gaming X570-Pro (Wi-Fi)
- ROG Strix X570-E Gaming
- ROG Strix X570-F Gaming
- ROG Strix X570-I Gaming
- ROG Crosshair VIII Hero
- ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi)
- ROG Crosshair VIII Impact
- ROG Crosshair VIII Formula
ASRock motherboards
- A520M Pro4
- A520M-HDV
- A520M-HVS
- A520M-ITX / ac
- B550M-HDV
- B550M Pro4
- B550M ITX / ac
- B550M Steel Legend
- B550 Pro4
- B550 Phantom Gaming 4
- B550 Phantom Gaming-ITX / ax
- B550 Extreme4
- B550 Steel Legend
- B550 Taichi
- X570 Pro4
- X570M Pro4
- X570 Creator
- X570 Taichi
- X570 Aqua
- X570 Extreme4
- X570 Extreme4 WiFi ax
- X570 Steel Legend
- X570 Steel Legend WiFi ax
- X570 Phantom Gaming X
- X570 Phantom Gaming 4
- X570 Phantom Gaming 4S
- X570 Phantom Gaming 4 WiFi ax
- X570 Phantom Gaming 4-ITX / TB3
Gigabyte motherboards
- A520M H
- A520M S2H
- A520M DS3H
- A520 Aorus Elite
- A520I AC
- B550M H
- B550M S2H
- B550M DS3H
- B550M DS3H AC
- B550M Gaming
- B550M Aorus Pro
- B550M Aorus Pro-P
- B550M Aorus Elite
- B550 Gaming X
- B550 Gaming X V2
- B550 Aorus Pro
- B550 Aorus Pro AC
- B550 Aorus Pro AX
- B550 Aorus Pro V2
- B550I Aorus Pro AX
- B550 Aorus Elite
- B550 Aorus Elite V2
- B550 Aorus Elite AX
- B550 Aorus Elite AX V2
- B550 Aorus Master
- B550 Vision D
- X570 UD
- X570 Aorus Pro
- X570 Aorus Pro Wifi
- X570 Aorus Elite
- X570 Aorus Elite Wifi
- X570 Aorus Ultra
- X570 Aorus Master
- X570 Aorus Extreme
- X570 I Aorus Pro Wifi
- X570 Gaming X
MSI motherboards
- A520M Pro
- A520M-A Pro
- MAG A520M Vector Wifi
- B550M Pro
- B550M-A Pro
- B550M Pro-VDH
- B550M Pro-VDH Wifi
- B550M Pro-DASH
- B550-A Pro
- MAG B550M Mortar
- MAG B550M Mortar Wifi
- MAG B550M Vector Wifi
- MAG B550M Tomahawk
- MAG B550M bazooka
- MAG B550 torpedo
- MAG B550 Gaming Plus
- MAG B550 Gaming Edge Wifi
- MAG B550I Gaming Edge Wifi
- MAG B550 Gaming Carbon Wifi
- MAG B550 Gaming Edge Max Wifi
- X570-A PRO
- Prestige X570 Creation
- MAG X570 Tomahawk Wifi
- MEG X570 Ace
- MEG X570 Unify
- MEG X570 Godlike
- MPG X570 Gaming Plus
- MPG X570 Gaming Edge Wifi
- MPG X570 Gaming Pro Carbon Wifi
If you have any of the above motherboards and want to upgrade to an AMD Ryzen 5000 processor, then make sure you have the firmware installed, but as we said remember to be careful when updating your BIOS.
