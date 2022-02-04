Ireland vs Wales live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2022 online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

They may be defending champions, but key absences - not least that of skipper Alun Wyn Jones - mean that Wales once again kick off the Six Nations as underdogs, against an Irish team swelling with renewed belief. Read on as our guide explains how to watch an Ireland vs Wales live stream for the 2022 Six Nations from anywhere in the world - including free-to-air coverage in the UK and Ireland.

Ireland vs Wales free live stream: ITV Hub (UK) | RTÉ Player (IRE)

That victory over the Kiwis in November was the biggest triumph of the Andy Farrell era, and he'll be hoping for it to serve as a launchpad rather than a glorious one-off.

The Shamrocks are on an eight-game winning streak and have had the measure of Wales over recent years, especially in Dublin, though Louis Rees-Zammit inspired Wayne Pivac's side to a thrilling comeback victory in the reverse fixture 12 months ago. The Welsh wing wizard is once again Wales' main threat, though red-hot Ireland debutant Mack Hansen looks set to give him a run for his money.

Dan Biggar will take on captain duties for the first time, opposite the ever so slightly more experienced Johnny Sexton. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an Ireland vs Wales live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

More can't-miss sport: how to watch Super Bowl 2022

How to watch Ireland vs Wales: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

Ireland vs Wales is being shown for FREE in the UK on ITV, with kick-off set for 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. You can also live stream Ireland vs Wales on ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Welsh-language coverage is also available from S4C, which is available to stream for FREE in Wales via BBC iPlayer. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch Ireland vs Wales from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Six Nations games below. But might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Ireland vs Wales from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer and ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - ITV Hub for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Ireland vs Wales in the US

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US with a VPN

How to watch Ireland vs Wales: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

Ireland vs Wales is being shown for FREE on RTÉ 2 in Ireland, with kick-off set for 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. You can also live stream Ireland vs Wales on RTÉ Player, which is available via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch an Ireland vs Wales Six Nations live stream in Australia

In Australia you can watch Ireland vs Wales on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 1.15am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch Six Nations: live stream Ireland vs Wales in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the Ireland vs Wales game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the brutal time of 3.15am NZDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch Ireland vs Wales in Canada