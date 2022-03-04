iPhone SE disappears from major Aussie carriers in lead up to March 8 Apple event

Audio player loading…

Apple has officially confirmed it will be hosting a product event on March 8, and it’s been heavily rumored that the iPhone SE 3 will be among the new products in the line-up. Now, we may just have further evidence to suggest a new iPhone is coming.

Australia’s three major carriers – Telstra, Optus and Vodafone – don’t seem to be stocking the iPhone SE (2020) on their online stores any longer, which could be a real clue that the launch of the iPhone SE 3 is imminent.

While the current-gen iPhone SE might still be found in some brick-and-mortar stores, the fact that it has seemingly disappeared from the online stores of the major carriers suggests they’re making way for the rumored device.

The iPhone SE (2020) can still be found at some large Australian retailers such as Amazon and JB Hi-Fi, while other major stores including Bing Lee and The Good Guys appear to no longer stock the device online.

With an official launch likely just a few days away, we’d suggest holding out if you’re looking to buy an affordable new iPhone.

iPhone SE 3: what to expect

Apple’s iPhone SE line is the brand’s most budget-friendly phone, and it’s proved to be a hit as it sits alongside the regular – and ever-increasing cost – of the iPhone range.

While the iPhone SE 3 has not yet leaked as thoroughly as the Samsung Galaxy S22 range had before its February launch, plenty of speculation surrounds the phone.

For example, we don’t know how much the new device will cost, but one analyst has suggested it could be even cheaper than the iPhone SE (2020) was at launch, which was $399 / £419 / AU$749 for the 64GB model.

If the rumored iPhone SE 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, it could also come packing the latest A15 Bionic chip, which is the same powerful chipset at the heart of the iPhone 13 family.

5G connectivity is widely expected to be another big addition, which would bring the phone up to speed with its Android competition.

While the leaks have strongly suggested the iPhone SE 3 will get a number of internal upgrades, it’s been suggested the upcoming budget Apple handset won’t be getting a redesign, and will look similar to the current-gen iPhone SE. That means you can expect a home button, thick bezels and a 4.7-inch LCD screen.